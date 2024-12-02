US Staple Foods Industry Research Report 2024: Forecasts to 2028 at a National Level with Local Insights and Understandings

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Staple Foods in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Staple Foods in USA report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere.

2024 has presented a challenging year for consumers and players alike in staples in the US. While economic uncertainty and conservative spending, coupled with lifestyle changes and slowing prices, are set to contribute to retail volume recovery in a few key categories, overall retail volume sales of staples in the US are expected to be flat. On the one hand, statis represents an improvement compared with the previous three years of retail volume decline.



In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth. How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat, Rice, Pasta and Noodles.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Staple foods in 2024: The big picture

Key trends in 2024

Competitive landscape

Channel developments

What next for staple foods?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 3 Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 4 Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Staple Foods: % Value 2020-2024

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Staple Foods: % Value 2021-2024

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Staple Foods by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DISCLAIMER



SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

BAKED GOODS IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Values are up, yet volumes decline in 2024

Trends towards functionality and sustainability in baked goods

Competitive landscape becomes more polarised

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Food insecurity to play into baked goods

Value-seeking behaviour to continue amongst consumers

GLP-1 drugs might impact baked goods

BREAKFAST CEREALS IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Volatile pricing and lifestyle shifts bring a continued volume downturn for breakfast cereals

Children's breakfast cereals leans on nostalgia in the struggle for demand

Functional health claims evolve as consumers remain distrustful of ambiguity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fluctuating lifestyles to maintain pressure on volume sales

Private label and creative branding to play a key role in re-engaging consumers

Opportunities in wellness trends and functional claims for branded products

PROCESSED MEAT, SEAFOOD AND ALTERNATIVES TO MEAT IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

To increase volumes, unit prices decline for the first time in years

Meat and seafood substitutes struggles to regain momentum

Company shares and rankings remain stable

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Unit price adjustments in an uncertain future

Legislation likely to increase production costs

Increasing maturity for meat and seafood alternatives

PROCESSED FRUIT AND VEGETABLES IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Volatile supply chains bring a mixed performance

Volume rebound for frozen fruit as consumers seek nutritional sweet treats

Foodservice growth slows as consumers return to at-home experiences

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Production challenges to remain a consistent threat to prices

Volume recovery to face mixed benefits amidst socioeconomic instability

Areas of opportunity for private label, and for convenient products

RICE, PASTA AND NOODLES IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Instant noodles sees growth despite strong price rises

Rice reeled from the impact of strong price growth, but a rebound is seen in 2024

Growth in pasta cooled by chilled products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tense economy to drive demand for higher quality at affordable prices

Novelty to make way for "normal", as brands customise flavours for broader appeal

Ingredients to remain a key opportunity for growth for niche premium brands

