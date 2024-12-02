Czech Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts to 2028 - The Construction Industry is Expected to Rebound at an Average Annual Growth Rate of 3.4% During 2025-2028

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Czech Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Czech Republic's construction industry, including:

The Czech Republic's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Czech Republic's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

Czech Republic's construction industry is expected to decline in real terms by 4.4% in 2024, owing to the continuous effect of elevated inflation, coupled with the rising cost of both materials and labour along with weakness in the residential sector, which affecting the overall construction industry.

The residential construction sector, the second-largest sector, is expected to experience a slowdown in 2024 as a result of decline in building permits. According to the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), residential building permits issued decreased by 6.3% year on year (YoY) in the first seven months of 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 18.6% in 2023.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.4% during 2025-28, supported by both public and private sector investments in energy, housing, and transportation infrastructure. The government plan to increase the share of renewable energy in its total energy consumption from 13% in 2020 to 30% by 2030 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the Czech Republic. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in the Czech Republic, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g91owb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.