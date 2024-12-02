Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Therapeutics Market Forecast (2025-2030) by Active Ingredients, Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid-Induced Constipation Therapeutics Market by Active Ingredients, Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Opioid Induced Constipation Therapeutics Market grew from USD 65.95 million in 2023 to USD 70.10 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.69%, reaching USD 103.78 million by 2030.







Key market growth factors include the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, expanding patient knowledge of OIC, and a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure supporting pharmaceutical advancements.

Emerging opportunities involve the development of innovative therapeutics with fewer side effects, such as peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs). Firms can capitalize on these opportunities through strategic partnerships and research initiatives focusing on personalized medicine.

However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, potential side effects of OIC medications, and high costs could impede market expansion. Moreover, the social stigma associated with opioid use can negatively affect market growth.

Innovations may focus on developing non-pharmacological interventions and digital health tools for preemptive management of OIC. Eco-friendly packaging for pharmaceuticals and AI-driven diagnostic tools could further contribute to industry growth.

Understanding the market's competitive landscape that ranges from branded to generic market entrants, companies should focus on R&D collaborations and geographical expansion to thrive in this space. Given the dynamic nature of this market, businesses have the opportunity to leverage technological advancements and strategic alliances to harness forthcoming opportunities effectively, while remaining flexible to navigate regulatory and social challenges.

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Opioid Induced Constipation Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AstraZeneca PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lantheus, Mylan by Viatris Inc., Pfizer, Inc., RedHill Biopharma Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals by Bausch Health Companies Inc., Shionogo & Co. Ltd., SLA Pharma AG, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Opioid Induced Constipation Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Active Ingredients Bulk Cathartics, Stimulant Cathartics Docusate Sodium Emollient/Lubricant Cathartics Lubiprostone Methylnaltrexone Bromide Naloxegol Osmotic laxatives Prostaglandins/Prokinetic Drugs

Drug Class Locally Acting Chloride Channel Activator (LACCA) Non-Selective Opioid Antagonist Peripherally-Restricted µ-Opioid Receptor Antagonist (PAMORA) µ-Opioid Antagonist

Mode of Administration Oral Parenteral

Distribution Channel Drug Store Hospital Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.78 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Opioid Induced Constipation Market Dynamics Summarized

Market Drivers Rising geriatric population with constipation complications Growing prevalence of kidney disorders Surging availability of diversified treatments

Market Restraints Stringent approval process and time-consuming

Market Opportunities Proliferating use of opioids Rise in availability in retail pharmacies

Market Challenges Concern regarding opioid tolerance and addiction



