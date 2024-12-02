Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2024-2035: Growing Drug Pipelines Catalyze Expansion of Pharmaceutical Fill-Finish Contract Manufacturing

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Fill Finish Service Offered, Type of FDF, API Potency, Type of Primary Packaging Container, Scale of Operation and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period till 2035.

The fill-finish process for small molecules represents the final step in downstream product processing, where the formulated drug is combined with essential excipients and stabilizers. The bulk purified formulation is then transferred into pre-sterilized containers, such as glass vials, prefilled syringes, cartridges, or ampoules for inspection, labeling, and packaging. Recent studies show that small molecule drugs constitute nearly 90% of the current therapeutics pipeline. In 2023, 61% of the 55 FDA-approved drugs were small molecules, reflecting a steady rise from 56% in 2021 and 57% in 2022.

Sterile fill-finish is recognized as one of the most critical steps in pharmaceutical production. Aseptic conditions during this stage are essential for ensuring both product quality and patient safety, as well as maintaining the pharmacological effectiveness of the drug. However, the fill-finish process for novel small molecule formulations requires specialized equipment and expertise, driving up production costs. This increase in capital expenditure presents challenges for drug developers with limited resources, pushing many to outsource manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

The growing pipeline of small molecule drugs, their increasing complexity, and the need for specialized expertise is driving demand for fill-finish services in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, with a stronger emphasis on quality and multi-product strategies, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, is expected to fuel further investment in this area, promoting growth in the fill-finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers valuable insights into revenue estimation for both the overall market and its sub-segments, in order to empower market leaders and newcomers with critical information requisite for establishing their footprint in the industry.

The report can be utilized by stakeholders to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a comprehensive view on the Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, covering essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Companies Profiled in the Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market include:

Alcami

Amanta Healthcare

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Batterjee Pharma

Burrard Pharmaceuticals

Curida

Eriochem

Fresenius Kabi

GlaxoSmithKline

Nextar Chempharma Solutions

Pfizer CentreOne

Plastikon Healthcare

Procaps

Recipharm

ROMMELAG CMO

Sharp

Sypharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

WuXi AppTec

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Introduction to Fill / Finish Services for Small Molecules

6.3. Need for Outsourcing Small Molecules-related Operations

6.4. Role of Contract Manufacturers in the Small Molecules Industry

6.5. Key Considerations while selecting a Fill / Finish Service Provider

6.6. Advantages of Outsourcing Fill / Finish Services

6.7. Risks and Challenges of Outsourcing Fill / Finish Operations

6.8. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

8. COMPANY PROFILES: SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Leading Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in North America

8.2.1. Alcami

8.2.2. Pfizer CentreOne

8.2.3. Sharp Services

8.3. Other Leading Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in North America

8.3.1. Burrard Pharmaceuticals

8.3.2. Plastikon Healthcare

9. COMPANY PROFILES: SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Leading Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in Europe

9.2.1. Fresenius Kabi

9.2.2. GlaxoSmithKline

9.2.3. Recipharm

9.3. Other Leading Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in Europe

9.3.1. Curida

9.3.2. ROMMELAG CMO

10. COMPANY PROFILES: SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Leading Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific

10.2.1. Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

10.2.2. Sypharma

10.2.3. WuXi AppTec

10.3. Other Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific

10.3.1. Amanta Healthcare

11. COMPANY PROFILES: SERVICE PROVIDERS IN THE REST OF THE WORLD

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Leading Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in the Rest of the World

11.2.1. Eriochem

11.2.2. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

11.3. Other Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in Rest of the World

11.3.1. Batterjee Pharma

11.3.2. Procaps

12. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

12.3. Methodology

12.4. Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in North America

12.5. Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in Europe

12.6. Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

13. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Global Annual Small Molecules Fill / Finish Capacity for Ampoules (Number of Units)

13.3. Global Annual Small Molecules Fill / Finish Capacity for Cartridges (Number of Units)

13.4. Global Annual Small Molecules Fill / Finish Capacity for Prefilled Syringes (Number of Units)

13.5. Global Annual Small Molecules Fill / Finish Capacity for Vials (Number of Units)

14. CASE STUDY: ROBOTIC SYSTEMS IN FILL / FINISH OPERATIONS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Role of Robotic Systems in Fill / Finish Operations

14.3. Companies Providing Robots for use in the Pharmaceutical Industry

14.4. Companies Providing Isolator-based Aseptic Filling Systems

14.5. Small Molecules Fill / Finish Service Providers: List of Equipment Used

14.6. Concluding Remarks

15. CASE STUDY: READY-TO-USE PACKAGING COMPONENTS FOR ASEPTIC FILL / FINISH

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Role of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components in Aseptic Fill / Finish Operations

15.2.1. Advantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

15.2.2. Disadvantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

15.3. Companies Providing Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

15.4. Concluding Remarks

16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Market Drivers

16.3. Market Restraints

16.4. Market Opportunities

16.5. Market Challenges

16.6. Conclusion

17. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Global Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, till 2035

17.3.1. Scenario Analysis

17.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

17.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

17.4. Key Market Segmentations

18. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF FILL / FINISH SERVICE OFFERED

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Fill / Finish Service Offered, 2019, Current Year and 2035

18.3.1. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market for Terminal Sterilization, till 2035

18.3.2. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market for Aseptic Filling, till 2035

18.3.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market for Blow-Fill-Seal, till 2035

18.4. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, by Type of Fill / Finish Services Offered: Market Dynamics Assessment

18.4.1. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.4.2. Data Triangulation and Validation

19. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF FDF

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of FDF, 2019, Current Year and 2035

19.3.1. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market for Generic FDF, till 2035

19.3.2. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market for Originator FDF, till 2035

19.4. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, by Type of FDF: Market Dynamics Assessment

19.4.1. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.4.2. Data Triangulation and Validation

20. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY API POTENCY

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market: Distribution by API Potency, 2019, Current Year and 2035

20.4. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, by API Potency: Market Dynamics Assessment

21. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRIMARY PACKAGING CONTAINER

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Primary Packaging Container, 2019, Current Year and 2035

21.4. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, by Type of Primary Packaging Container: Market Dynamics Assessment

22. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation, 2019, Current Year and 2035

22.4. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, by Scale of Operation: Market Dynamics Assessment

23. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY COMPANY SIZE

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Company Size, 2019, Current Year and 2035

23.4. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, by Company Size: Market Dynamics Assessment

24. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2019, Current Year and 2035

24.4. Pharmaceutical Fill / Finish Manufacturing Market, by Geographical Regions: Market Dynamics Assessment

25. PHARMACEUTICAL FILL / FINISH MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Leading Industry Players

26. CONCLUSION

27. EXECUTIVE INSIGHT

27.1 Chapter Overview

27.2. Bushu Pharmaceuticals

27.2.1. Company Snapshot

27.2.2. Interview Transcript: Tomoya Sato, Senior Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing

28. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

29. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd6bmn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment