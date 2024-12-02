Precision Poultry Nutrition Market to Soar to USD 10.6 Billion by 2034 with a Robust CAGR of 6.4% | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global precision poultry nutrition market size is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 6.5 billion in 2024. It is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 10.6 billion by 2034. The market is expected to witness a decent CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Global demand for poultry is increasing significantly as the demand for poultry-based products is witnessing growth. To cater to this increasing demand serval companies are innovating their feed additives to meet the requirements of poultry farmers. Key players involved in the industry such as DSM, Cargill, are leading in the innovation in precision poultry nutrition, Cargill offers a full range of products to support healthy broiler performance. As well as broilers, breeders and layers, company offer precision feeding solutions for turkey, game birds, duck, backyard chickens and other poultry sub-species.

Nowadays poultry farmers are aware that if they do not focus on the poultry nutrition, it will negatively impact the poultry health. If the poultry birds don’t get the nutrition, they require they will not grow properly, and hence it will impact the overall poultry-based products production. Thus, Farmers are opting for high-quality feed to obtain a huge return on their invested money. This shift in habit has prompted changes in the poultry feed nutrition industry. As a result, more emphasis and resources are being focused on enhancing the overall health of birds.

In addition to this, the key focus of poultry farmers is placed on improving the utilization of dietary nutrients. This is very much important for case of broilers, as they grow rapidly, and their nutrient requirements change daily throughout their development stage. In order to meet these dynamics need for nutrients, broilers are fed with diets with multiple phases. This usually ranges from 3 – 5 feeding phases during their growth cycle in commercial farming practices. Every diet is formulated to match the specific nutrient demands of the birds at that stage, supporting overall efficiency, optimal growth and health. The adoption of this multi-phase feeding strategy not only enhances broiler production efficiency but also contributes to the growth of the poultry nutrition market, as it drives demand for precisely formulated feed products.

Key Takeaways from the Global Precision Poultry Nutrition Market Study:

Vertical integration, which includes activities such as sourcing raw materials and manufacturing the feed, is gaining momentum. For instance, Marine Harvest has used this idea to enhance control over the uses of the supply chain.

Sustainability certifications represent the organization's practices and the consumer's faith in the company. For example, industry leader Skretting has been certified by various bodies including the Precision Poultry Stewardship Council (ASC).

“Manufacturers who pursue certification and accreditations as well as set up innovation hubs and centers for more R&D in precision poultry nutrition will enjoy the higher consumer trust and reliability and will move up the market leadership,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Country-wise Insights

Demand Outlook in the USA: Policies Driving Safer and Sustainable Practices

The USA precision poultry nutrition market, valued at USD 1.8 billion (28.0% of the global market), is driven by government programs such as the USDA Animal Protein Free Verification (APFV) Program. These initiatives promote:

Safer feed ingredients and reduced antibiotic use.

Adoption of superior feed additives like probiotics and amino acids.

Sustainable agricultural practices using local feed ingredients.



Demand Outlook in China: High-Quality Feed for Growing Protein Needs

China's increasing urbanization and disposable incomes have fueled demand for affordable poultry as a key protein source. This has led to:

Growth in poultry farming as a key food industry sector.

Demand for high-quality feed solutions to improve growth efficiency and lower production costs.

Demand Outlook in India: Rising Poultry Industry and Nutritional Awareness

India’s poultry industry, one of the fastest-growing agricultural segments, is driven by rising demand for affordable protein. Key factors include:

Egg production of 138.3 billion in 2022-23, ranking India 3rd globally.

Government programs like Poultry Farm Yojana provide financial support for poultry farming.

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 USA 3.7% India 6.5% China 4.2%

Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Precision poultry nutrition market are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide value-added services with digital technologies. The Precision poultry nutrition has seen a shift toward preventive healthcare, with a growing emphasis on managing cholesterol levels to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This trend has led to increased demand for cholesterol-lowering medications. Presence of various renowned pharmaceutical companies in the market. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

In 2024, IFF announced EU-wide regulatory approval for two of its ground breaking feed solutions for poultry. Axtra® XAP a multi-enzyme blend and Syncra® AVI an enzyme-probiotic complex from Animal Nutrition & Health, IFF’s Health & Biosciences business unit, are formulated to meet the challenges of modern poultry production and deliver measurable performance improvements. Axtra® XAP, a high-performance xylanase, amylase and protease enzyme combination, increases energy efficiency and improves bird performance in both corn-based and mixed-grain diets. As well as Syncra® AVI combines two proven technologies enzymes and probiotics known to optimize gut health and maximize performance in poultry production.

In 2018, DSM and Novozymes launch Balancius™, a major breakthrough in poultry nutrition that significantly increases feed efficiency and digestibility in broilers an innovation in broiler nutrition, Balancius™ is the first and only microbial muramidase that works in the intestine to improve feed efficiency and increase sustainable product yield.

Some of these leaders of the Precision poultry nutrition market include Cargill, Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Alltech Inc., DSM Nutritional Products, Evonik Industries, Novus International, Inc., BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Adisseo, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition, Bionova.

Access the Full Report Precision Poultry Nutrition Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/precision-poultry-nutrition-market

Leading Brands

Cargill, Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Alltech Inc.

DSM Nutritional Products

Evonik Industries

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

Adisseo

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition

Bionova

Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Types:

As per Precision Poultry Nutrition type, the industry has been categorized into Probiotics & Prebiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes.

By Application:

As per Precision Poultry Nutrition By Application, the industry has been categorized into Broilers, Layers, Turkeys, Ducks, Other Poultry Types (e.g., Quail, Pheasants).

By Ingredient Source:

This segment is further categorized into Food Industry, Plant-Based, Animal-Based.

By Additive Form:

As per Additive Type, the industry has been categorized into Powder, Liquid, pellet.

By Function:

As per the Function industry has categories into Growth Promotion, Gut Health, Immunity Boost, and Optimize Nutritional Absorption.

By Geography:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass die globale Marktgröße für Präzisionsgeflügelnahrung im Jahr 2024 eine Bewertung von 6,5 Milliarden US-Dollar überschreiten wird. Es wird geschätzt, dass es bis 2034 eine Bewertung von 10,6 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen wird. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 eine ordentliche CAGR von 6,4 % verzeichnen wird.

Die weltweite Nachfrage nach Geflügel steigt erheblich, da die Nachfrage nach Geflügelprodukten wächst. Um dieser steigenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden, entwickeln verschiedene Unternehmen ihre Futtermittelzusatzstoffe neu, um den Anforderungen der Geflügelzüchter gerecht zu werden. Wichtige Akteure in der Branche wie DSM und Cargill sind führend in der Innovation in der Präzisionsgeflügelernährung. Cargill bietet eine vollständige Palette von Produkten zur Unterstützung einer gesunden Masthähnchenleistung. Neben Masthähnchen, Züchtern und Legehennen bietet das Unternehmen Präzisionsfütterungslösungen für Truthähne, Wildgeflügel, Enten, Hinterhofhühner und andere Geflügelunterarten an.

Heutzutage sind sich die Geflügelzüchter bewusst, dass sich dies negativ auf die Gesundheit des Geflügels auswirkt, wenn sie sich nicht auf die Geflügelernährung konzentrieren. Wenn die Geflügelvögel nicht die Nahrung erhalten, müssen sie nicht richtig wachsen, und dies wirkt sich auf die Gesamtproduktion von Geflügelprodukten aus. Daher entscheiden sich die Landwirte für hochwertiges Futter, um eine enorme Rendite auf ihr investiertes Geld zu erzielen. Diese veränderte Gewohnheit hat zu Veränderungen in der Geflügelfutterindustrie geführt. Infolgedessen werden mehr Wert und Ressourcen auf die Verbesserung der allgemeinen Gesundheit von Vögeln konzentriert.

Darüber hinaus liegt das Hauptaugenmerk der Geflügelhalter auf der Verbesserung der Verwertung von Nährstoffen aus der Nahrung. Dies ist für Masthähnchen sehr wichtig, da sie schnell wachsen und sich ihr Nährstoffbedarf während ihrer gesamten Entwicklungsphase täglich ändert. Um diesen dynamischen Nährstoffbedarf zu decken, werden Masthähnchen mit mehrphasigem Futter gefüttert. Dies reicht in der Regel von 3 bis 5 Fütterungsphasen während ihres Wachstumszyklus in der kommerziellen Landwirtschaft. Jedes Futter ist so formuliert, dass es dem spezifischen Nährstoffbedarf der Vögel in diesem Stadium entspricht und die Gesamteffizienz, das optimale Wachstum und die Gesundheit unterstützt. Die Einführung dieser mehrstufigen Fütterungsstrategie verbessert nicht nur die Effizienz der Masthähnchenproduktion, sondern trägt auch zum Wachstum des Geflügelernährungsmarktes bei, da sie die Nachfrage nach präzise formulierten Futtermitteln ankurbelt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Global Precision Poultry Nutrition Market Study:

Die vertikale Integration, die Aktivitäten wie die Beschaffung von Rohstoffen und die Herstellung des Futters umfasst, gewinnt an Dynamik. Marine Harvest hat diese Idee zum Beispiel genutzt, um die Kontrolle über die Nutzung der Lieferkette zu verbessern.

Nachhaltigkeitszertifizierungen repräsentieren die Praktiken des Unternehmens und das Vertrauen der Verbraucher in das Unternehmen. So wurde beispielsweise der Branchenführer Skretting von verschiedenen Stellen zertifiziert, darunter der Precision Poultry Stewardship Council (ASC).

"Hersteller, die Zertifizierungen und Akkreditierungen anstreben sowie Innovationszentren und Zentren für mehr Forschung und Entwicklung im Bereich der Präzisionsgeflügelernährung einrichten, werden das höhere Vertrauen und die Zuverlässigkeit der Verbraucher genießen und die Marktführerschaft ausbauen," sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Nachfrageausblick in den USA: Maßnahmen für sicherere und nachhaltigere Praktiken

Der US-amerikanische Markt für Präzisionsgeflügelnahrung mit einem Wert von 1,8 Mrd. USD (28,0 % des Weltmarktes) wird durch Regierungsprogramme wie das USDA Animal Protein Free Verification (APFV) Program angetrieben. Diese Initiativen fördern:

Sicherere Futtermittelzutaten und geringerer Einsatz von Antibiotika.

Einführung von überlegenen Futtermittelzusatzstoffen wie Probiotika und Aminosäuren.

Nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Praktiken unter Verwendung lokaler Futtermittelzutaten.



Nachfrageausblick in China: Hochwertiges Futter für wachsenden Proteinbedarf

Chinas zunehmende Urbanisierung und verfügbares Einkommen haben die Nachfrage nach erschwinglichem Geflügel als wichtige Proteinquelle angekurbelt. Dies hat zu Folgendem geführt:

Wachstum der Geflügelzucht als wichtiger Sektor der Lebensmittelindustrie.

Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Futtermittellösungen zur Verbesserung der Wachstumseffizienz und zur Senkung der Produktionskosten.

Nachfrageausblick in Indien: Steigende Geflügelindustrie und Ernährungsbewusstsein

Indiens Geflügelindustrie, eines der am schnellsten wachsenden Agrarsegmente, wird von der steigenden Nachfrage nach erschwinglichem Protein angetrieben. Zu den Schlüsselfaktoren gehören:

Die Eierproduktion betrug 2022-23 138,3 Milliarden und belegte damit weltweit den 3. Platz.

Staatliche Programme wie die Geflügelfarm Yojana bieten finanzielle Unterstützung für die Geflügelzucht.

Land CAGR, 2024 bis 2034 USA 3.7% Indien 6.5% China 4.2%

Wer gewinnt?

Die Wettbewerbsdynamik auf dem Markt für Präzisionsgeflügelnahrung wird durch Innovation, Partnerschaften und Digitalisierung angeheizt, wobei sich die Marktteilnehmer ständig an die sich ändernden Kundenanforderungen anpassen. Unternehmen setzen Technologie ein, um Mehrwertdienste mit digitalen Technologien bereitzustellen. Die Precision-Geflügelernährung hat eine Verschiebung hin zur Gesundheitsvorsorge erlebt, wobei der Schwerpunkt zunehmend auf der Kontrolle des Cholesterinspiegels liegt, um das Risiko von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen zu verringern. Dieser Trend hat zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach cholesterinsenkenden Medikamenten geführt. Präsenz verschiedener renommierter Pharmaunternehmen auf dem Markt. Dies verbessert die Kundenbeziehungen und erweitert den Wettbewerbsmarkt durch die Schaffung von Alleinstellungsmerkmalen.

Ø Im Jahr 2024 kündigte IFF die EU-weite behördliche Zulassung für zwei seiner bahnbrechenden Futtermittellösungen für Geflügel an. Axtra® XAP, eine Multi-Enzym-Mischung, und Syncra® AVI, ein enzym-probiotischer Komplex von Animal Nutrition & Health, dem Geschäftsbereich Health & Biosciences von IFF, sind so formuliert, dass sie den Herausforderungen der modernen Geflügelproduktion gerecht werden und messbare Leistungsverbesserungen liefern. Axtra® XAP, eine Hochleistungskombination aus Xylanase, Amylase und Protease-Enzymen, erhöht die Energieeffizienz und verbessert die Leistung der Tiere sowohl in der Mais- als auch in der Mischgetreideernährung. Neben Syncra® kombiniert AVI zwei bewährte Technologien: Enzyme und Probiotika, die dafür bekannt sind, die Darmgesundheit zu optimieren und die Leistung in der Geflügelproduktion zu maximieren.

Ø Im Jahr 2018 bringen DSM und Novozymes Balancius™ auf den Markt, einen großen Durchbruch in der Geflügelernährung, der die Futtereffizienz und Verdaulichkeit bei Masthähnchen deutlich erhöht. Balancius ist eine Innovation in der Hähnchenernährung. Balancius™ ist die erste und einzige mikrobielle Muramidase, die im Darm wirkt, um die Futtereffizienz zu verbessern und die nachhaltige Produktausbeute zu steigern.

Zu diesen Marktführern auf dem Markt für Präzisionsgeflügelnahrung gehören Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Alltech Inc., DSM Nutritional Products, Evonik Industries, Novus International, Inc., BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Adisseo, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition und Bionova.

Führende Marken

Cargill, Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Unternehmen (ADM)

Alltech Inc.

DSM Ernährungsprodukte

Evonik Branchen

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

Adisseo

Ajinomoto Gesundheit & Ernährung

Bionova (Bionova)

Andere

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Produkttypen:

Gemäß dem Typ von Precision Poultry Nutrition wurde die Branche in Probiotika und Präbiotika, Vitamine, Mineralien und Enzyme eingeteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Gemäß Precision Poultry Nutrition By Application wurde die Branche in Masthähnchen, Legehennen, Truthähne, Enten und andere Geflügelarten (z. B. Wachteln, Fasane) eingeteilt.

Nach Inhaltsstoffquelle:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Lebensmittelindustrie, pflanzliche und tierische Produkte unterteilt.

Nach additiver Form:

Nach Additivtyp wurde die Branche in Pulver, Flüssigkeit und Pellet eingeteilt.

Nach Funktion:

Gemäß der Funktion gibt es in der Branche Kategorien in Wachstumsförderung, Darmgesundheit, Immunitätsstärkung und Optimierung der Nährstoffaufnahme.

Nach Geographie:

Die Branchenanalysen wurden in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Balkans und des Baltikums, Russlands und Weißrusslands, Zentralasiens, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des pazifischen Raums sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The Poultry Feed Market is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from USD 216.5 billion in 2023 to USD 365.6 billion by 2033.

The Nutritional Labelling market is valued at USD 13.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 18.1 Billion by 2032.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Infant Nutritional Premix Market size was estimated at USD 235 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 370 million in 2032, at 4%.

The nutritional yeast market is en route to attaining USD 894.07 million by 2034. During this time, the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The global oral clinical nutrition supplement market is expected to reach USD 19613.1 million, surpassing USD 10788.70 million in 2023. A CAGR of 6.2% indicates positive market growth over the forecast period.

The global Feed Premix Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 8.8 billion by the year 2024, accelerating with a CAGR of 3.3% by 2024 to 2034.

The global animal feed additive market is projected to increase from USD 55,842.2 million in 2024 to USD 109,184.5 million in 2034. The market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2034.

The Mineral Feed market is valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 6.2 Billion by 2032.

The global organic feed market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 7.2 Billion in 2022. Demand is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, to reach a valuation of USD 14.3 Billion by 2032.

The Mineral Feed market is valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 6.2 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube