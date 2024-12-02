Mobile Broadband Trends in Europe 2024 - Surge in Data Revenue and 5G Adoption Forecasted

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends in Europe - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile subscriptions penetration of the population in Europe is set to increase to reach 204% in 2029. M2M/IoT subscriptions are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the 2024-2029 period, as mobile operators promote connectivity solutions as well as digital solutions, targeted at vertical industries like healthcare and manufacturing. Continued expansion of LTE/4G networks will bring high-speed wireless internet access to rural areas and markets that are relatively underserved by 5G networks, thus driving higher data consumption.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends in the region.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Europe in global context - the section provides comparison of Europe mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions.

- the section provides comparison of Europe mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions. Competitive dynamics -this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in Europe's mobile market.

-this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in Europe's mobile market. Mobile broadband subscription trends - a demand profile and analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the mobile voice and mobile data markets in Europe.

- a demand profile and analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the mobile voice and mobile data markets in Europe. Mobile broadband revenue trends - examines changes in the breakdown of Europe's overall revenue and ARPU over 2023-2029 - Section 5: Key findings and recommendations; it consists of a summary of the key findings for Europe mobile broadband market.

Key Highlights

Mobile data revenue will account for 83.1% of total mobile services revenue in 2029, up from 71.6% in 2024, driven by continued rise in 5G subscriptions and higher mobile data consumption, supported by data-centric and premium mobile plans by telcos.

MVNOs will register 108.7 million subscriptions in 2029, accounting for 6.3% of total mobile subscriptions.

France will lead the 5G market with a 85% share of total mobile subscriptions hosted on a 5G network by 2029.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Europe's mobile telecommunications markets trends in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Europe's mobile communications markets.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:

Europe's Mobile Broadband Markets - Key Takeaways

Europe In Global Context

Competitive Dynamics

Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends

Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends

Key Findings and Recommendations

Company Coverage:

4iG

A1 Austria

Ahimas

Altice France

Amazon Prime Video

Ardian

Bouygues Telecom

BT/EE

Cabonitel,

Cornerstone

Deutsche Telekom

E&(formerly Etisalat Group)

EBL's telecom

Euskaltel

Free France

Freya Investissemen

Grupo MASMOVIL

Iliad Group

Kinnevik

Liberty Global

Magenta Telekom

MasOrange

Netflix

Norlys Denmark

Nowo

O2

Orange Belgium

Orange Group

Orange Slovakia

PPF Telecom

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Sunrise

Swisscom

Tele2 AB

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telia

Three UK,

UPC Switzerland

Vantage Towers and GLIL Infrastructure

Virgin Media

Vodafone Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ory1nr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.