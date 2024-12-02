Ultrapure Water Industry Forecast to 2031: Regional Market Data, Opportunity Analysis, Major Developments and In-Depth Profiles of Industry Giants

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrapure Water Market by Technology, Industry and Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultrapure Water Market is experiencing robust expansion, valued at US$ 8.65 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.66%, reaching US$ 18.08 billion by 2031.



As industries evolve and expand, particularly due to factors such as technological advancements and growing health concerns, the need for ultrapure water continues to rise. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, ultrapure water is vital for drug formulation and laboratory testing, where stringent quality standards are paramount. Similarly, the semiconductor industry relies on ultrapure water to eliminate impurities during microchip manufacturing, ensuring optimal performance.



Moreover, the power generation sector increasingly depends on ultrapure water to enhance operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact. With a diverse array of technologies, including reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and electrodeionization, the ultrapure water market is poised for significant growth, reflecting its importance in maintaining the quality and safety of modern products and processes.

The Ultrapure Water market features a dynamic competitive landscape, with major players such as Veolia, Organo Corporation, Ecolab, DuPont Water Solutions, and Ovivo collectively holding over 33% of the market share. Their competitiveness is driven by robust research and development efforts, alongside strategic partnerships and collaborations aimed at enhancing market presence and diversifying product offerings.

Key competitive factors include pricing, product quality, and technological innovation. As the industry expands, competition among these leaders is expected to intensify, fostering continuous innovation and adaptation to evolving customer needs and regulatory demands, ultimately driving sector growth and transformation.

In 2023, the ultrapure water market in the Asia-Pacific region dominated, capturing over 39% of the revenue share, primarily due to increasing demand in China, India, and Japan. China, as the leading semiconductor manufacturer, has a significant need for ultrapure water. Furthermore, it stands as the second-largest global market for pharmaceuticals, with rapid growth driven by an expanding middle class, an aging population, rising incomes, and urbanization.



North America follows as the second-largest ultrapure water market, supported by the growing adoption of smart devices, medical electronics, and the deployment of 5G technology. These advancements are boosting the electronics sector's demand for ultrapure water, essential for producing microelectronic devices such as flat panel displays, semiconductor wafers, and solar photovoltaic cells.



Ecolab, a key player in this market, has significantly impacted water conservation efforts. For instance, their solutions enabled a mobile phone manufacturer to save approximately 300 million liters of water and nearly $2 million. Additionally, Ecolab's interventions have led to annual savings of about 280 million liters at one customer site, equivalent to the yearly water consumption of over 255,000 people, resulting in $1.7 million in savings.



Segmental Overview



By Technology

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Microfiltration

Carbon Filtration

Electrodeionization

Others

Among these, the Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment commands the largest market share at 48.85% in 2023, with a projected CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ultrapure RO is attributed to its capability to handle diverse flow requirements and salinity levels, while its flexible designs maximize cost-effectiveness. Utilizing membrane technology, RO systems can eliminate over 99% of contaminants, rendering the treated water suitable for numerous high-purity applications.

Alongside RO, Ultrafiltration (UF) employs a hollow fiber membrane to filter out solid debris and microscopic contaminants down to 0.025 microns, functioning as a mechanical filter. Nanofiltration, with a pore size of approximately 0.001 microns, effectively removes most organic molecules, viruses, and various salts, providing ultra-pure water that meets stringent industrial standards for all contaminant types.

By Industry

Healthcare High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Liquid Chromatography - Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) Gas Chromatography - Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Immunochemistry (ICC) Mammalian cell culture Clinical analysers Others

Semiconductor

Electronics Computers Smartphones Tablets Televisions Others

Power Generation

Solar & Photovoltaic

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Other

In the ultrapure water market, the Semiconductor segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ultrapure water in the semiconductor industry stems from its essential role in manufacturing microchips for smartphones and computers. This high-purity water is crucial for rinsing away impurities that could compromise chip integrity. Even the smallest particles must be prevented from contaminating silicon wafers and liquid crystals, both vital components of microchips.

In the Healthcare sector, microbiological control is paramount. Sterilization processes depend on clean steam, which can only be produced using ultrapure water, ensuring that bacteria and contaminants do not compromise products. Furthermore, the demand for ultrapure water in power generation has escalated as power plants prioritize reliability and consistency to minimize blowdown frequency, with ultrapure water ensuring stable and efficient turbine operation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $18.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Ultrapure Water Market



Chapter 4. Global Ultrapure Water Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Technology/Systems Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Recent Developments in the Ultrapure Water Market

4.2.2. Application of Ultrapure Water in various industries

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2018-2031

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Mn Liters), 2018-2031

4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis, By Technology

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2022

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Ultrapure Water Market Analysis, By Technology

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2031 (US$ Mn & Mn Liters)

5.2.1. Reverse Osmosis

5.2.2. Ultrafiltration

5.2.3. Nanofiltration

5.2.4. Microfiltration

5.2.5. Carbon Filtration

5.2.6. Electrodeionization

5.2.7. Others



Chapter 6. Global Ultrapure Water Market Analysis, By Industry

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2031 (US$ Mn & Mn Liters)

6.2.1. Healthcare

6.2.1.1. High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

6.2.1.2. Liquid Chromatography - Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

6.2.1.3. Gas Chromatography - Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

6.2.1.4. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

6.2.1.5. Immunochemistry (ICC)

6.2.1.6. Mammalian cell culture

6.2.1.7. Clinical analysers

6.2.1.8. Others

6.2.2. Semiconductor

6.2.3. Electronics

6.2.3.1. Computers

6.2.3.2. Smartphones

6.2.3.3. Tablets

6.2.3.4. Televisions

6.2.3.5. Others

6.2.4. Power Generation

6.2.5. Solar & Photovoltaic

6.2.6. Automotive

6.2.7. Food and Beverage

6.2.8. Oil and Gas

6.2.9. Others



Chapter 7. Global Ultrapure Water Market Analysis, By Region

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2031 (US$ Mn & Mn Liters)

7.2.1. North America

7.2.1.1. The U.S.

7.2.1.2. Canada

7.2.1.3. Mexico

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.2.1. Western Europe

7.2.2.1.1. The UK

7.2.2.1.2. Germany

7.2.2.1.3. France

7.2.2.1.4. Italy

7.2.2.1.5. Spain

7.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

7.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

7.2.2.2.1. Poland

7.2.2.2.2. Russia

7.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1. China

7.2.3.2. India

7.2.3.3. Japan

7.2.3.4. South Korea

7.2.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

7.2.3.6. ASEAN

7.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.4.1. UAE

7.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.2.4.3. South Africa

7.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

7.2.5. South America

7.2.5.1. Argentina

7.2.5.2. Brazil

7.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 8. North America Ultrapure Water Market Analysis



Chapter 9. Europe Ultrapure Water Market Analysis



Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Ultrapure Water Market Analysis



Chapter 11. Middle East and Africa Ultrapure Water Market Analysis



Chapter 12. South America Ultrapure Water Market Analysis



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

13.1. Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.2. Calgon Carbon Corporation

13.3. Canadian Clear

13.4. DuPont Water Solutions

13.5. Ecolab

13.6. Evoqua Water Technologies

13.7. Fluence Corporation Limited

13.8. General Electric

13.9. Gradiant

13.10. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

13.11. MANN+HUMMEL

13.12. MECO INCORPORATED

13.13. Membrane Group

13.14. Merck KGaA

13.15. Organo Corporation

13.16. Ovivo

13.17. Pentair

13.18. Pure Water Group

13.19. Synder Filtration, Inc.

13.20. Thermax Limited

13.21. Veolia

13.22. Other Prominent Players



