Mydriasis Epidemiology Forecast Report 2020-2034

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mydriasis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for mydriasis, the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total cases of eye examinations and ophthalmic surgeries, and total cases of dilation in eye examination and ophthalmic surgeries in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034.

The analyst's analysts estimate that among the 7MM, there were 338 million cases of eye exams or routine check-ups in 2023, with approximately 203 million of these involving pupil dilation. These numbers are expected to increase during the study period (2020-2034). Based on the analyst's estimations among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 53%, EU4 and the UK for nearly 32%, and Japan for around 15% of the total eye exams and ophthalmic surgeries in 2023.

The US accounted for approximately 180 million total eye exams or routine check-ups in 2023. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034) due to an aging population leading to a higher prevalence of age-related eye conditions, necessitating more frequent eye care. In 2023, EU4 and the UK recorded approximately 108 million total eye exams or routine check-ups, with Germany having the highest number among them, accounting for approximately 28 million cases. Out of these 65 million cases of dilation were found in EU4 and the UK, in 2023.

In 2023, Japan recorded around 49 million eye exams or routine check-ups, with 30 million of these involving pupil dilation. These numbers are expected to change during the study period. The total number of cataract surgery cases in the US was approximately 4 million in 2023, and these surgery cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research on disease prevalence.



The analysts connected with 20+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as the University of Texas, University of Minnesota Medical School, Universitats-Augenklinik, Germany, University Hospital Necker Enfants-Malades, France, and others were contacted.



Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

"Mydriasis, or pupil dilation, often leads to poor vision, photophobia, fatigue, and eye pain, affecting around 100 million people in the US. Additionally, mydriasis can be induced intentionally during eye check-ups and surgeries like glaucoma treatment, vitrectomy, and others to allow better visualization of the retina and other internal structures with recovery times ranging from three to eight hours, sometimes extending up to 24 hours.

Key Highlights

The analysis anticipates that among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest cases of eye exams and ophthalmic surgeries, with nearly 29 million cases in 2023. Out of the total surgeries, cataract surgery accounted for the highest with nearly 920 thousand cases. These cases are expected to change during the study period.

Total eye examinations and surgery accounted for nearly 352 million cases in 2023, in the 7MM. The US accounted for approximately 53.0% of these cases, while EU4 and the UK together comprised 32.3% and Japan accounted for 14.8%.

The EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 120 thousand cases of glaucoma surgery in 2023, which is further expected to increase and reach up to 150 thousand cases by 2034.

The analyst's analysis indicates that in 2023, Japan accounted for 29 million cases of dilation in eye examination and 2.5 million cases of dilation in surgery. This is expected to change by 2034.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of mydriasis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and currently available diagnostic algorithms and guidelines.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnosis guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Mydriasis Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Cases of Eye Examinations and Ophthalmic Surgeries

Total Cases of Dilation in Eye Examinations and Ophthalmic Surgeries

Mydriasis Report Key Strengths

11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Mydriasis Epidemiology Segmentation

Mydriasis Report Assessment

Current Diagnostic Practices Patient Segmentation

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of Mydriasis? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Mydriasis?

What is the historical and forecasted Mydriasis patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why are the total Cases of Eye examinations and ophthalmic surgeries in Japan lower than in the US?

Which country has a high patient share for mydriasis?

Reasons to Buy

Insights on patient burden/disease, evolution in diagnosis, and factors contributing to the change in the epidemiology of the disease during the forecast years.

To understand the Mydriasis cases in varying geographies over the coming years.

A detailed overview of total cases of dilation in eye examination and ophthalmic surgeries.

To understand the perspective of key opinion leaders around the current challenges with establishing the diagnosis options.

Detailed insights on various factors hampering disease diagnosis and other existing diagnostic challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the forecast period covered in the report?



The Mydriasis Epidemiology report for the 7MM covers the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, providing a projection of epidemiology dynamics and trends during this timeframe.



2. Out of all EU4 countries and the UK, which country had the highest population of Mydriasis cases in 2023?



The highest cases of Mydriasis were found in Germany among EU4 and the UK in 2023.



3. How is epidemiological data collected and analyzed for forecasting purposes?



Epidemiological data is collected through surveys, clinical studies, health records, and other sources. It is then analyzed to calculate disease rates, identify trends, and project future disease burdens using mathematical models.



4. Out of all 7MM countries, which country had the highest population of Mydriasis cases in 2023?



The highest cases of Mydriasis were found in the US among the 7MM in 2023.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b00zwh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.