UK Meat Wholesaling Market Research Report (2014-2029): Challenging Conditions and Lower Meat Consumption Weigh on Market Growth

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Meat wholesalers are highly susceptible to fluctuations in levels of disposable income, which can affect the level of demand from its key downstream markets. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has forced households to tighten their purse strings, with expenditure on meat falling as a result. Households are trading down from more premium meats (such as beef and lamb) to cheaper meats (such as chicken and pork).

Rising levels of vegetarianism and veganism, for reasons including morality, increased health consciousness and environmental awareness, have eaten into industry revenue. Concerns regarding the level of environmental degradation that comes from rearing animals for consumption have led to the development of non-meat alternatives, which is drawing demand away from the industry.



Key Topics Covered



About this Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

Major Companies



Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Booker Group Ltd

