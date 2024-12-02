Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) Epidemiology Forecast Research Report, 2020-2023 & 2024-2034

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of DEE, historical and forecasted epidemiology trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The DEE epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of DEE, DEE Cases by subtypes in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DEE in the 7MM was nearly 284,000 cases in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex associated epilepsy are the largest contributors to the overall DEE pool. The prevalent cases of DEE in the United States were nearly 50,000 for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and nearly 47,100 for tuberous sclerosis complex with epilepsy in 2023.

The total number of cases in EU4 and the UK for DEE was estimated to be nearly 104,000 cases in 2023. Among EU4 and the UK, the highest number of cases for DEE was found in Germany which was estimated to nearly 34% of cases in EU4 and the UK in 2023.

In 2020, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of DEE in the US were ~141,310

In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome in the US were ~50,090.

In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Early Myoclonic Encephalopathy in Japan were around 20, where as the diagnosed prevalent cases of Epileptic Encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep were around 38.

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of DEE? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population with DEE?

What is the historical and forecasted DEE patient pool in the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the UK, and Japan?

Reasons to Buy

Insights on patient burden/disease prevalence, evolution in diagnosis, and factors contributing to the change in the epidemiology of the disease during the forecast years.

To understand Key Opinion Leaders' perspectives around the accessibility, acceptability, and compliance-related challenges of existing treatment to overcome barriers in the future.

Detailed insights on various factors hampering disease diagnosis and other existing diagnostic challenges.

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dee in the 7MM

7.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dee by Types in the 7MM

7.5. United States

7.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dee by Types in the United States

7.6. EU4 and the UK

7.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dee by Types in EU4 and the UK

7.7. Japan

7.7.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dee by Types in Japan



