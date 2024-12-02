ADC Contract Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - IgG1 Antibody Isotype Segment is Likely to Dominate the ADC Contract Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Stage of Development, Process Component, Target Indication, Antibody Generation, Antibody Origin, Antibody Isotype, Type of Payload, Type of Linker and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADC contract manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 1.79 billion in the current year to USD 6.88 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period to 2035.

ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS

The ADC contract manufacturing market is poised for significant growth, primarily driven by the growing demand for advanced therapeutic modalities, such as antibody drug conjugates. It is worth highlighting that more than 20 ADC therapeutic programs have already been approved by various regulatory agencies. In addition, more than 260 drug therapies targeting a wide range of cancers including solid tumors and hematological tumors are being evaluated in clinical trials. This demonstrates the extensive development efforts being undertaken by stakeholders in this domain. However, the challenges associated with ADC manufacturing, including drug / linker side reactions, exposure to toxicity, contamination, scale-up, and high capital investments in manufacturing facilities, have driven drug developers to outsource key operations.

As drug developers invest more in these innovative therapies, the market for ADC contract manufacturing is anticipated to expand further. Moreover, owing to the healthy early-stage pipeline, growth in this domain is expected to continue in the long-term as well. Given the increasing demand for ADCs and preference for outsourcing operations by drug developers, the ADC contract manufacturing market is likely to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period.

ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the ADC contract manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Currently, over 30 manufacturers claim to have the required capabilities to offer contract manufacturing and conjugation services for antibody drug conjugates, worldwide.

Majority of the large contract manufacturers (50%) offer a wide range of ADC manufacturing services across all scales of operation; more than 45% of the ADC conjugation facilities are based in North America.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and augmenting their service portfolios to become one-stop shops for ADC manufacturing.

Majority of the trials focused on ADC therapeutics were registered in the last two years; 57% of the total clinical trial studies are being conducted across different sites in the US.

75% of the manufacturing agreements inked in this domain were focused on clinical and commercial manufacturing of ADCs, across different geographical regions.

ADC therapeutic developers are anticipated to forge strategic alliances with contract manufacturing service providers in order to outsource complex manufacturing operations.

Driven by the expanding pipeline of ADC therapeutics and manufacturing expertise available with contract service providers, the ADC contract manufacturing market is poised to witness significant growth in the future.

Over 80% of the current demand for ADC therapeutics is generated by commercialized therapeutics targeted for solid tumors, 45% of the demand is likely to be generated in North America.

The global installed contract ADC manufacturing capacity is spread across various geographies; over 90% of the current installed capacity is available with large contract manufacturers.

With nearly 70% of the ADC manufacturing operations currently being outsourced, we expect the market to grow at an annualized rate of over 13.8% over the next decade.

With the rise in demand for ADC therapeutics, the opportunity for ADC components including antibody, payload and linker is estimated to increase significantly during the forecast period.

ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



By Stage of Development, Commercial Scale is Likely to Dominate the ADC Contract Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the stage of development, the global ADC contract manufacturing market is segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III and commercial. It is worth highlighting that majority of the current ADC contract manufacturing market is captured by the commercial phase (approved drug therapies) and this trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Currently, Antibody Segment Occupies the Largest Share in the ADC contract Manufacturing Market

Based on type of component, the global ADC contract manufacturing market is segmented into antibody, HPAPI / cytotoxic payload, conjugation / linker and fill / finish. It is worth highlighting that the antibody segment is likely to dominate the market in the coming decade.

Solid Tumors Segment is Likely to Capture the Largest Share of the ADC Contract Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the target indications, the global ADC contract manufacturing market is segmented into solid tumors, hematological tumors and others. The anticipated success of late-stage ADC therapeutics intended for the treatment of solid tumors is likely to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

At Present, Third Generation Antibodies Occupies the Largest Share in the ADC contract Manufacturing Market

Based on the antibody generation, the antibody market is segmented into second generation, third, fourth and next generation. It is worth highlighting that the market is primarily driven by revenues generated from the manufacturing of third-generation antibodies, followed by fourth-generation antibodies. This can be attributed to the fact that 40% of the approved ADCs and most clinical-stage ADCs contain third-generation components. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

Chimeric Origin ADCs Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment in the ADC contract Manufacturing Market

Based on the antibody origin, the ADC contract manufacturing market is segmented into humanized, chimeric, murine and others. It is worth highlighting that, currently, ADCs utilizing human origin antibodies holds the larger share in the ADC contract manufacturing market.

IgG1 Antibody Isotype Segment is Likely to Dominate the ADC Contract Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of antibody isotype, the ADC contract manufacturing market is segmented into IgG1, IgG4 and others. Currently, the market is dominated by IgG1 antibody isotype. This can be attributed to the fact that IgG1 is the most common isotype available in the serum. Additionally, it plays a significant role in triggering an immune response through the Fc-mediated effector function, which is the primary mode of action for tumor targeting therapies.

By Type of Payload, Camptothecin Segment Occupies the Largest Share in the ADC Contract Manufacturing Market among HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payloads

Based on the type of payload, the HPAPI / payload market is segmented into auristatin, camptothecin, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitor, maytansinoid and others. Whilst the camptothecin as an ADC payload/ warheads will be the primary driver of the overall market, it is worth highlighting that the market share for maytansinoid-based ADCs among HPAPI / cytotoxic payloads is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

By Type of Linker, Maleimide is Likely to Dominate the ADC Contract Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of linker, the conjugation / linker market is segmented into Maleimide, SMCC, tetrapeptide-based linker, valine-citrulline and others. Currently, Maleimide (as an ADC linker) captures the largest share in the market and this trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Players in the ADC Contract Manufacturing Market include:

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Abzena

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cerbios-Pharma

Formosa Laboratories

GBI

Lonza

MabPlex

Millipore Sigma

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Sterling Pharma Solutions

WuXi Biologics

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the current annual demand for ADC therapeutics?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Components of ADCs

5.2.1. Antibody

5.2.2. Cytotoxin (Payloads)

5.2.3. Linker

5.3. ADC Manufacturing

5.3.1. Key Steps

5.3.2. Technical Challenges

5.3.3. Need for Outsourcing

5.4. Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer

5.4.1. Growing Demand for One-Stop Shops and Integrated Service Providers

5.5. Selecting a CMO Partner

5.6. Future Perspective

6. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of ADC Manufacturing Service Offered

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Additional Service Offered

6.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Operation

6.2.7. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

7. COMPANY PROFILES

MabPlex

Lonza

Abzena

GBI

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Millipore Sigma

WuXi Biologics

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cerbios-Pharma

Formosa Laboratories

Sterling Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: RECENT EXPANSIONS

10. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS: PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING

12. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

13. ADC MANUFACTURING: CAPACITY ANALYSIS

14. ADC THERAPEUTICS: MARKET OVERVIEW

15. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

16. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

17. ADC THERAPEUTICS: DEMAND ANALYSIS

18. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ANALYSIS

19. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETETIVENESS MATRIX

20. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

21. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT

22. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY PROCESS COMPONENT

23. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

24. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY ANTIBODY GENERATION

25. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY ANTIBODY ORIGIN

26. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY ANTIBODY ISOTYPE

27. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF PAYLOAD

28. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF LINKER

29. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

30. COMMERCIAL ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

31. CLINICAL ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

32. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

33. CONCLUDING REMARKS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yv1ar

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments