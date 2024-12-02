RadNet, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2024 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time (5:10 a.m. Pacific Time).

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2024/idALc0oT.cfm

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time (5:10 a.m. Pacific Time) Location: Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 399 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACT:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer