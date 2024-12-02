Quaternary Ammonium Salts Market Growth to Reach US$ 1,930.1 Million at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Quaternary Ammonium Salts Market is valued at US$ 1,088.0 Million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at notable CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The quaternary ammonium salts market is set to rise due to consumer awareness of safety and cleanliness. The trend has increased rapidly in the wake of recent global health events, when the demand for sanitizers and disinfectants has grown. For hygienic practices and infection control, quaternary ammonium compounds are crucial in variety of fields, including personal care, healthcare, and industrial applications.



The versatility of these compound enables wide range of application, from textiles to personal care goods, as the companies evolves to meet shifting regulatory requirements. Due to rising need for cleaning and hygiene products, regions like North America and South Asia pacific area are developing as significant markets for quaternary ammonium salts. In view of this dynamic situation, manufacturers have lots of opportunities to position themselves in with sustainability goal and customer preference.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global quaternary ammonium salts market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach US$ 1,088.0 Million by 2034-end.

and reach by 2034-end. The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 268.0 Million from 2019 to 2023.

from 2019 to 2023. North America is estimated to hold a market share of 32.5% in 2024 and create an absolute opportunity US$ 280.4 Million from 2024 to 2034.

in 2024 and create an absolute opportunity from 2024 to 2034. Leading market players include Arkema S.A., BASF, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, KLK Oleo. and others.

Market Development:

“The global quaternary ammonium salts market is experiencing speedy growth driven by hygiene awareness and demand for effective disinfectants. Due to innovation in eco-friendly formulations of quaternary ammonium salts are helping manufacturers to meet evolving customer demands and regulatory standards.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Quaternary Ammonium Salts Market:

Key players in the quaternary ammonium salts industry are Arkema S.A., BASF, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, KLK Oleo., and Other Prominent Players.

Quaternary Ammonium Salts Industry News:

Clariant said in September 2022 that it would sell its quaternary ammonium compounds (quats) division to Global Amines for $113 million. This agreement includes production sites in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.

In August 2023, BASF revealed its goal of sustainability in product development and unveiled a new line of sustainable surfactants appropriate for personal care applications.

As demand for specialized chemicals rises in expanding regions, Clariant AG stated in May 2023 that it will invest in expanding its production capacity in Asia.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global quaternary ammonium salts market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

• The study reveals essential insights based on product type (benzyldimethyldecyl ammonium chloride, benzyldimethyldodecyl ammonium chloride, benzyldimethyl-tetradecyl ammonium chloride), by function (flocculant, drilling fluids, antistatic agents, disinfectants and surfactants), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Quaternary Ammonium Salts Market Research:

By Product Type : Benzyldimethyldecyl Ammonium Chloride Benzyldimethyldodecyl Ammonium Chloride Benzyldimethyl-tetradecyl Ammonium Chloride Others

By Function : Flocculant Drilling Fluids Antistatic Agents Disinfectants Surfactants Others

By End Use : Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Personal Care Shampoo & Soaps Moisturizing Lotions & Creams Shaving Products & Body Powders Sunscreens & Cleansers Cosmetics Foundations, Powders, Concealers Eye makeup (Liners, Shadow, Mascara) Facial Makeup & Makeup Removers Sanitizers & Disinfectants Industrial Products Adhesives Floor Wax & Polish Paper & Paperboard Water-based Inks Latex Paints Industrial Cutting Fluid Laundry Starch Joint Cement Printing Pastes



