Skyborne Technology, Inc., a UAV Corp Company (UMAV) and Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG) Announce AI Manufacturing JV for VTOL & Lighter than Air Vehicles

GULF COUNTY, Fla., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyborne Technology, a UAV Corp Company (OTC: UMAV), and Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG) are proud to announce a joint venture to build cutting-edge manufacturing capability at Skyborne’s Wewahitchka, Florida facility. AIG will manufacture multiple high efficiency drone models (SVTOLs) at this location. This facility will set up an in-house design center for airships and drones using large-scale 3d printers to manufacture lightweight airframe parts, wing structures, cockpits, and others.

AIG T-Wing™ VTOL reconnaissance unit

Skyborne will continue building the low altitude semi-rigid spherical airships in Wewahitchka, Gulf County. Both companies will utilize Skyborne’s Costin airport for flight operations and house the completed aircraft/airships in a new future hangar facility. The infrastructure for the Costin airport has now been completed under a Grant program funded by the Federal Economic Development Administration and the Florida Department of Commerce.

Skyborne's Costin Airport with newly completed infrastructure for new hangar build

Mid altitude Skyborne LTA & AIG T-Wing™

Skyborne Lighter than Air vehicle & T-Wing™ with MANTA™

AIG will create custom integrations of AIG drones into STI lighter-than-air platforms. The factory (Wewahitchka) will hire high-paying drone fabrication workers, digital design personnel, and business development professionals to support the rapidly growing demand for its advanced technologies. AIG currently holds several technology licenses that it plans to manufacture for government contracts and private security needs. These include VTOLs (Vertical Takeoff and Landing), energy generation, and propulsion.

"We are thrilled to partner with Skyborne Technology to bring our advanced UAV and SVTOL technologies to the next level," said AIG's CRO Maceo Remy. "This venture will not only create new job opportunities in the region but also help us meet the growing demand for our cutting-edge technologies."

Jim McKnight, Gulf County Economic Development Director, commented, “We are truly excited by the UAV/Skyborne and Atlantic Industrial Group, Inc. partnership and its potential to create aerospace manufacturing jobs at the Gulf County Industrial Park in Wewahitchka and the Costin Airport.in Port St. Joe. Florida. The partnership will diversify our economic base, create high-paying jobs, and increase our role in the rapidly growing Northwest Florida aerospace industry.”

"We believe this partnership will revolutionize the UAV industry by combining our expertise in lighter-than-air vehicles with AIG's efficient manufacturing models for their UAV/VTOL drones," said Skyborne's CEO/Michael Lawson. "We look forward to collaborating with AIG to create new technologies that will benefit both the government and civilian sectors worldwide."

About Atlantic Industrial Group

Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG) is a manufacturing and holding company that licenses existing, underutilized advanced technology solutions. It specializes in VTOLs, energy generation, propulsion, and UAVs. With a focus on innovation and excellence, AIG has established itself as a trusted partner for government and private sector clients.

About UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology, Inc.

UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technology. With decades of experience specializing in highly maneuverable lighter-than-air technologies for commercial and government solutions, UAV Corp focuses on innovation and reliability. It provides cutting-edge platforms that enhance operational capabilities across various sectors.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Maceo Remy CRO

mremy@atlanticindustrialgroup.com

www.atlanticindustrialgroup.com

Atlantic Industrial Group Inc.

30 N Gould St Ste N

Sheridan, WY 82801

Michael Lawson CEO

mlawson@uavcorp.net

115 County Road 381

Wewahitchka, Florida 32465

Jim McKnight, Executive Director

jmcknight@gulfcounty-fl.gov

Gulf County Economic Development Coalition

1000 Cecil Costin Sr. Blvd, Rm.136

Port St. Joe Fl. 32456

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6f655fb-2a97-45a5-92dc-3f04f821157b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e6f6f7e-8fce-4ab8-8b7c-10f7e099c23f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a44591a3-2cb8-4ab3-9ba2-27467038fb52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f2ec000-6dc0-4983-9742-bcd70c09fe3f