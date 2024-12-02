Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Business Research Report 2024-2030, Profiles of 12 Players Including Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The oncology inhibitors market is witnessing substantial growth, with the PARP Inhibitors segment projected to reach US$12.8 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 16.5%. The Angiogenesis Inhibitors segment is also poised for significant expansion, expected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR over the next eight years.

From a regional perspective, the U.S. market is estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, showcasing steady growth. Meanwhile, China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.1% CAGR, reaching $5.5 Billion by 2030. Additional growth trends are observed in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Insights on the Oncology Inhibitors Market

Comprehensive Market Data: Provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts, expressed in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into market performance across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles: Includes coverage of leading market players such as Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others.

Complimentary Updates: Readers benefit from one year of free updates to stay informed about the latest developments in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global





