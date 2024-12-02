Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $321.1 Million by 2030, Driven by Adoption of Automation and Robotics, & Expansion of Clinical Trials

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software was estimated at US$216.1 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$321.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is experiencing notable growth, with the ADR Reporting Functionality segment projected to reach US$146.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. The Drug Safety Audits Functionality segment is also set to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Regionally, the U.S. market is valued at $58.3 Million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach $50.5 Million by 2030. Additional key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also showing strong growth trends.

This report features comprehensive market data, providing an independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis, offering detailed insights into major markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Company profiles highlight key players like AB Cube, ArisGlobal LLC, and Ennov USA, among others. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year, ensuring readers remain informed about the latest market developments.

By purchasing this report, readers will gain access to a thorough analysis of the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. The report provides insights into the competitive landscape, including the regional presence of significant players, future trends, and the key drivers shaping the market. It also offers actionable insights, enabling readers to identify new revenue opportunities and make informed strategic decisions.

How is the Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $216.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $321.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Regulatory Requirements for Drug Safety and Monitoring

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Pharmacovigilance Capabilities

Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Demand for Drug Safety Solutions

Rising Focus on Patient Safety and Adverse Event Reporting

Expansion of Global Pharmacovigilance Network

Increasing Complexity of Drug Development and Safety Monitoring

Technological Advancements in Data Analytics and Big Data

Demand for Cloud-Based Pharmacovigilance Solutions

Rising Investment in Healthcare IT Infrastructure

Development of Integrated Pharmacovigilance Systems

Increasing Use of Real-World Data and Evidence

Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Drug Safety Processes

Expansion of Clinical Trials and Post-Marketing Surveillance

AB Cube

ArisGlobal LLC

Ennov USA

Extedo GmbH

Online Business Applications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sparta Systems, Inc.

United Biosource Corporation

