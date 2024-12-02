BitFuFu Enhances One-Click Mining User Experience with Upgraded Website and Mobile App

SINGAPORE, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including Cloud mining，today announced the launch of its upgraded website and mobile app, delivering a reimagined one-click digital asset mining experience. The enhanced platform features an intuitive, user interface, faster navigation, and improved access to BitFuFu’s products and services. These advancements reflect BitFuFu’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions tailored to their needs.

The upgrades introduce a broader range of flexible and convenient payment options. Users can now choose to pay service fees using FuFu loyalty points automatically deducted from their personal accounts or opt for manual payment methods. BitFuFu’s platform now supports service fee payments in multiple digital assets, including BTC, USDT, and ETH, catering to the diverse needs of its user base.

“The website and mobile app upgrades significantly enhance the user experience and reflect BitFuFu’s ongoing commitment to improve our services and make digital asset mining more accessible and efficient for all users,” said Mr. Leo Lu, BitFuFu’s Chief Executive Officer. “With our streamlined interface, expanded payment options, and a unified user experience across our website and mobile app, we're making it easier than ever for individuals and institutions to access our one-click mining platform. These improvements lower barriers to participation, empowering more people to engage with digital asset mining and take part in the growing digital economy.”

Celebrating the upgrade, BitFuFu is offering a special promotion for users of its flagship "Miner Co-Hosting" product, which allows users to purchase miners and co-host them at BitFuFu's mining farm. Users can begin mining immediately after installation and earn mining profits throughout the hosting period. They also retain ownership of the miner after the hosting period ends, making Miner Co-Hosting a hassle-free way to participate in mining.

Explore the enhanced website and app now. New users can claim their miner co-hosting discount by downloading the BitFuFu app.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including Cloud mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN’s sole strategic partner in the Cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://ir.bitfufu.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

