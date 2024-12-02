TScan Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Clinical Updates from the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 Trial and Heme Development Strategy

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the Company will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event to discuss data from the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial presented at the ASH Annual Meeting and the clinical development strategy for the heme program. Additionally, the Company will provide an update on its PLEXI-T Phase 1 solid tumor trial. The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, December 10, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will provide an in-depth review of the oral presentation describing the preliminary results from TScan’s ongoing ALLOHA Phase 1 heme trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) with reduced intensity conditioning. The Company will also provide updates with regards to a potential registrational path for the program following its initial meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as future plans to expand the program.

Featured speakers include:

Ran Reshef, M.D., M.Sc., Director of Translational Research, Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program, Columbia University Irving Medical Center





Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, TScan Therapeutics





Chrystal U. Louis, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, TScan Therapeutics





Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Translational Medicine, TScan Therapeutics



Registration for the live event can be found here. A replay will be made available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.tscan.com.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHATM Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers and is enrolling patients into its ongoing PLEXI-T Phase 1 solid tumor trial.

