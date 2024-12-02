NIU Launches Direct-to-Consumer Sales of its XQi3 All-Electric On and Off-Road Dirt Bike

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced the launch of its nationwide direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales platform for its lineup of off-road and on-road dirt bikes - the XQi3 Wild and XQi3 Street. The NIU Moto Sales Platform (NMSP) redefines how riders access electric vehicles by combining the convenience of e-commerce with the expertise of a growing dealer network. This announcement comes just weeks after a price drop and over-the-air (OTA) software update on the product, making it more affordable and technologically advanced than ever.

Through the NMSP, customers across the United States can now shop, finance and finalize their XQi3 purchase entirely online. The platform offers a seamless process, including real-time titling, registration, issuance of Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin (MCO) and financing options. Once purchased, the dirt bikes are shipped directly to customers or to a nearby dealer for final assembly and delivery.

"The launch of the NIU Moto Sales Platform is a milestone not only for our company but for the EV industry as a whole," said Ben McGill, Head of North America Operations at NIU. "E-commerce has transformed countless industries, and we believe it’s time for motor vehicles to embrace this innovation. Our platform ensures that no matter where you live, you can be part of the EV revolution—even if local retailers and dealers haven’t yet adapted to this shift."

In addition to its D2C capabilities, the NMSP strengthens NIU’s existing network of over 100 dealers nationwide, including flagship locations in San Diego and Miami. By integrating directly into retail sales platforms, NMSP drives online-to-offline traffic, empowering dealers to expand their customer base while providing seamless access to NIU’s cutting-edge products.

NIU partnered with Ekho Dealer as a back end partner and underlying sales processing engine. In collaboration with Ekho, NIU is powering the NMSP while also co-developing an offline sales platform to assist dealers across the U.S. in digitizing their transactions, further driving innovation and accessibility for riders and dealers.

With the NIU Moto Sales Platform, NIU Technologies continues to pave the way for the future of electric mobility, blending convenience, accessibility, and innovation to meet the needs of modern riders. For more information about the NIU Moto Sales Platform and to explore NIU’s range of electric mobility solutions, visit www.niu.com.

About NIU Technologies

As a global leader in electric two-wheeled vehicles, NIU's mission is to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in 52 countries and listed on Nasdaq, NIU has sold over 4,600,000 electric vehicles since launching its first electric scooter in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, and scooters, as of October 2024, NIU's loyal users and fans have traveled over 25 billion kilometers worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://global.niu.com .

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

Skyya PR for NIU

niu@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be49bf4c-f438-4cec-893d-76e2b806d590