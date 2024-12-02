Swvl Launches its Product in the UAE, Securing Four Major Customers in its High-Value Markets Push

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp ("Swvl" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWVL), a leading technology provider of enterprise and government mobility solutions, proudly announces the relaunch of its product in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This move aligns with its strategy to expand into regional and global markets. Additionally, Swvl has secured four key customers in the UAE, marking a strong relaunch of its journey in adding value to the mobility ecosystem within the country.

Introducing Innovative Technology in UAE

Swvl offers a comprehensive product suite that addresses the entire transportation ecosystem—riders, captains, transit operators, and transport managers—within one consolidated solution, streamlining enterprise transportation needs and boosting both operational and financial efficiency.

Swvl Offers Full Mobility Solution and SaaS-Based Mobility Service

Swvl offers transportation solutions through two models to cater to various partner needs: a full mobility service and a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Our full mobility service provides a seamless, end-to-end solution, including fleet acquisition and management, captain recruitment, Swvl’s mobility platform, and comprehensive operational support. Additionally, our SaaS platform offers a complete technology suite designed for partners who own a fleet and want to enhance transportation efficiency and reduce costs through process automation, operational visibility, and data-driven reporting, ensuring partners have full oversight and control over their transportation operations.

Unlocking Opportunities in UAE’s Smart Transit Market

The UAE’s transit market presents significant growth opportunities for Swvl, driven by the country’s commitment to developing world-class infrastructure and its focus on innovation and technology, which aligns perfectly with Swvl’s offerings. With the rising demand for efficient, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions, Swvl believes that it is well-positioned to meet these needs and deliver innovative transportation solutions to one of the most thriving business hubs in the Middle East and the world.

"The UAE is a key market for Swvl," said Mostafa Kandil, CEO of Swvl. "We are thrilled to relaunch our product in the UAE, a country that has been at the forefront of innovation and growth. By leveraging Swvl’s advanced technology, we aim to enhance Dubai’s transportation ecosystem, making it more efficient, reliable, and sustainable."

About Swvl

Swvl is a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. Swvl's technology enhances transit system efficiency to deliver safer, more reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.

