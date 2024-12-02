OraSure Receives Federal Funding for Development of Marburg Virus Rapid Antigen Test

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, today announced that it received an award through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) for the development of a Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) rapid antigen test. The RRPV is a Consortium funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The initial contract award, valued at approximately $7.5 million over multiple years in the base period with potential value up to $11 million, funds the development to achieve U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of a single-use lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of antigens from viruses within the Marburg virus genus. We expect that the proposed test will be intended for use with specimens from individuals with epidemiological risk factors who have signs or symptoms of MVD or from recently deceased individuals with epidemiological risk factors who are suspected to have died of MVD.

“A test with this utility has the potential to be an important tool in the containment of future Marburg virus outbreaks, and we are proud to partner with BARDA to develop it, helping to prevent the spread of this deadly virus, which has the capacity to cause outbreaks with a fatality rate similar to Ebola,” said Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure. “At OTI, we remain committed to partnering with government agencies to develop such tests that help address global public health challenges.”

OraSure has previously collaborated with BARDA in the development of the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test and maintains an ongoing partnership focused on enhancements to its 510(k) cleared point-of-care OraQuick® Ebola Rapid Antigen Test.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Other Transaction Number: 75A50123D00005.

