BriaCell Receives Green-Light from Data Safety Monitoring Board for its Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) stated no safety concerns, and recommended continuation of BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT™ plus an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer

The pivotal Phase 3 study is currently under Fast Track Designation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), an independent group of experts who review and monitor safety data of a clinical study to determine if a study should continue, be modified, or be halted early, has completed its first review of safety events in patients enrolled in BriaCell’s pivotal randomized Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT™ plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) combination regimen (NCT06072612). The DSMB issued a statement recommending continuation of the study in metastatic breast cancer patients. BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study is currently being conducted under Fast Track Designation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are pleased with the DSMB’s recommendation for the continuation of BriaCell’s Phase 3 study without any protocol modification as a significant milestone towards clinical advancement of our novel immunotherapy as a safe and effective treatment option for metastatic breast cancer patients,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

“We strongly believe in the potential of our novel immunotherapy to transform cancer care for metastatic breast cancer patients, and the positive DSMB review reinforces our confidence in the potential use of the combination regimen in metastatic breast cancer patients,” noted Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

