Email Security Market is Anticipated to Expand at a Stellar 14% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Email Security Market size will attain a value of USD 23.09 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing prevalence of cyberattacks and increasing sophistication of the same are primarily driving email security market growth. The surge in the adoption of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend and increasing emphasis on securing email pathways to bolster overall cybersecurity are also estimated to benefit email security demand going forward.

Email Security Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 8.09 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 23.09 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Deployment, Component, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing emphasis on enhancing overall cybersecurity Key Market Opportunities Developing cloud-based email security solutions and integration of advanced technologies Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of cyberattacks and data breaches

Cloud-based Solutions Account for a Prominent Chunk of Email security Market Share

Growing adoption of cloud platforms and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of cloud-based solutions are projected to help the dominance of this segment in the future. Low costs coupled with high flexibility and scalability are also estimated to help this segment lead revenue generation across the email security market forecast. Particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with limited spending potential are expected to help the dominance of this segment.

Demand for End-to-End Email Encryption is Predicted to Rise at a Notable CAGR through 2031

End-to-end email encryption refers to the encryption of emails throughout their journey from senders to recipients. High emphasis on data privacy and confidentiality and imposition of new regulations for the same are expected to help bolster the demand for end-to-end email encryption in the global email security market outlook in the future.

North America is Slated to Account for a Prominent Share of the Global Email Security Demand Outlook

The presence of multiple cybersecurity companies and a stringent data privacy and protection regulatory framework are allowing this region to hold sway over others. Quick adoption of advanced technologies and rising emphasis on improving cybersecurity in all aspects are helping the United States become the top market in the North American email security industry. Canada is also expected to be a highly rewarding market for email security companies in North America as per this email security market analysis.

Email Security Market Insights:





Drivers

Imposition of strict data privacy and protection regulations

Growing incidence of cyberattacks

High adoption of the bring your own device trend due to remote work popularity

Restraints

Dearth of skilled IT and cybersecurity professionals

Rising sophistication of email targeted cyberattacks

Prominent Players in Email Security Market

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Dell, Inc (US)

Fortinet (US)

McAfee Inc (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Appriver (US)

Apptix (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Mimecast (UK)

SAP SE (US)

Key Questions Answered in Email Security Market Report

Which market trends can help companies maximize their business in the future?

Which region dominates the global email security industry at present?

What is the stance of North America in this email security market forecast?

Can Email Security companies reduce their costs of operations?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for agricultural produce from rising population, availability of subsidies and easy financing for Email Security purchase), restraints (high costs of advanced Email Security, shrinking availability of arable land), and opportunities (integration of artificial intelligence to create advanced and more efficient Email Security) influencing the growth of Email Security market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Email Security market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

