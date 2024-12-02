FactSet Appoints Christopher McLoughlin as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Christopher McLoughlin as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer (CLO), effective December 2, 2024. In this role, Chris will oversee FactSet’s global legal, compliance, risk, government and regulatory affairs functions and report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Phil Snow.

McLoughlin brings over 20 years of legal experience, 12 of which have been in the financial information and technology sectors. Chris most recently served as the General Counsel of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Before joining S&P Global, McLoughlin was Deputy General Counsel and Company Secretary of IHS Markit, where he led the global team providing commercial and corporate legal advice. He has also worked at various international law firms on corporate transactional and advisory matters. Chris holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Manchester and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Nottingham Law School. He will be based in FactSet’s London office.

“Chris is an accomplished lawyer and seasoned business leader who comes to FactSet with a wealth of legal expertise and more than a decade of experience in the information services space,” said Phil Snow, CEO of FactSet. “I look forward to partnering with him to advance FactSet’s strategic priorities.”

“FactSet is truly a market leader, driven by its focus on innovation and commitment to delivering for clients,” said Chris McLoughlin. “I’m excited and privileged to join the management team, and I’m looking forward to working with Phil and the team to help FactSet deliver on its strategic multi-year plan.”

Chris will succeed Megan Jones, who has served as the interim CLO for several months. “We want to express our sincere gratitude to Megan Jones for her dedication and service as interim CLO. We sincerely appreciate her steady stewardship of our legal team, her mentorship of our legal employees, and her unwavering commitment to our values,” added Snow.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 216,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side, as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized among the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:

Yet He

+1.212.973.5701

yet.he@factset.com

Media Relations:

Megan Kovach

+1.512.736.2795

Megan.kovach@factset.com