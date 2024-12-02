Halinga OÜ a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar starts the construction of a biogas station in Pärnumaa

Halinga OÜ, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, has signed a design and construction contract with EnviTec Anlagenbau GmbH & Co. KG to establish a biogas station in Langerma village, Pärnu County. The project is financed by the European Union's recovery instrument NextGenerationEU, with the construction works completion expected in the spring of 2026.

"Modern agriculture operates in synergy with economy and renewable energy projects. Infortar has experience in these fields and continues to invest in domestic green gas," noted Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board at Infortar.

The transaction is not considered as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor it is regarded as a transaction with related persons, under the "Requirements for Issuers" section of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.