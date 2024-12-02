TonTradingBot Announces Exciting New Features to Elevate Your Trading Experience

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TonTradingBot, the go-to platform for seamless crypto trading, is thrilled to announce the rollout of innovative features and integrations that will revolutionize how users interact with memecoins on the TON blockchain. These updates include integrations with Tondotfun and GasPump, a cutting-edge Quick Search functionality, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Realtime Chart feature.



With these advancements, TonTradingBot continues its mission to simplify crypto trading and help traders maximize opportunities in the fast-paced world of memecoins.

What’s New on TonTradingBot?

1. Integration with GasPump and Tondotfun

TonTradingBot now fully integrates with GasPump and Tondotfun, delivering a seamless, powerful ecosystem for memecoin enthusiasts:

Tondotfun: Access SDK support for popular memepads such as Blum, PocketFi, and Wagmi, enhancing your trading capabilities.

With these integrations, users can now swap, place limit orders, copy trades, and even snip memecoins directly within the bot. This makes trading faster, easier, and more accessible than ever before.

2. Quick Search Feature: Your New Memecoin Trading Companion

The brand-new Quick Search feature on TonTradingBot ensures you never miss out on the latest memecoins:

Discover trending memecoins with a single click.

Easily identify projects with clearly displayed logos.

Search by project name for fast, targeted results



No more wasting time scrolling through endless lists. The Quick Search feature lets you access your desired memecoins in seconds, so you can stay ahead in the market.

3. Upcoming Realtime Chart Feature: A Game-Changer for Trading

TonTradingBot is taking crypto trading to the next level with an upcoming Realtime Chart feature.

View live market fluctuations without switching platforms.

Analyze charts, place limit orders, and execute trades all within the same interface.

This integrated approach will streamline your trading process, making it easier than ever to monitor the market and take immediate action.

Why Choose TonTradingBot?

TonTradingBot’s mission is to empower traders with tools that ensure efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. With these updates, the platform delivers on its promise of easy trading with big profits, enabling users to maximize opportunities in the dynamic memecoin ecosystem.

