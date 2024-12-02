Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 on Total Energy’s outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends paid by Total Energy are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Yuliya Gorbach, Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.