CBIH Advocates for Cannabis Policy Reform at DEA Reclassification Hearing

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTCMKTS: CBIH) proudly announces its active participation in today’s DEA meaningful hearing on cannabis reclassification. Representing CBIH at this critical event in Arlington, Virginia, is Dante Picazo, the company’s esteemed Director and CEO, bringing years of expertise and leadership in the medical cannabis industry to Docket No. 1362, Hearing Docket No. 24-44.

Mr. Picazo has presented a comprehensive 78-page statement that underscores the advantages of reclassification and addresses the profound limitations of its current designation as a Schedule I substance ( CBIH CORE ARGUMENTS ).

"This could be the culmination of a 50-year struggle to bridge the gap between science, policy, and opportunity," said John Jones, CBIH Treasurer and Director. "The stakes could not be higher. The profound disadvantages of prohibition extend beyond individual lives, we have seen decades of lost economic opportunities, missed investments, unrealized job creation, and a thriving illegal market that could have been transformed into a well-regulated industry. Reclassifying cannabis is not just a moral imperative; it is a legal, economic and scientific necessity."

"This will be an intense and fiercely challenging event, a grueling battle of perspectives that demands perseverance and determination. Over the course of the next two to three months, a final verdict could be reached after extensive deliberation and debate. There will be participants advocating for the reclassification, as well as legal professionals who will oppose it. They will present their most compelling arguments in this historic forum. For those who believe in the reclassification of cannabis in the United States, this is not a time for complacency; it is a call to action. Change will not come without resistance, and we must stand together in this vital mission," adds Mr. Jones.

"This is about ensuring the freedom for responsible medical use while resolving decades of ambiguity" emphasized Dante Picazo, CBIH Director and CEO. "For far too long, thousands have been incarcerated for merely possessing a plant that humanity has relied upon for centuries. Reclassifying cannabis represents a long-overdue moment in history, comparable in cultural and societal impact to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989—an event that ended an era of division, reunited families, and unlocked significant economic opportunities. This metaphor reflects the walls created by the prohibition of cannabis: the Schedule I of cannabis has led to the separation of families and denied patients life-saving treatments. As cancer remains an incurable disease in 2024, it continues to cause immense grief for families. However, cannabis presents hope, with compounds that have demonstrated the ability to target tumors and preserve healthy tissue, offering a safer alternative to chemotherapy's damaging effects and advancing medical research. The urgency to reclassify its legal status cannot be overstated. It is time to dismantle these barriers and move forward. Why delay the inevitable?" adds Mr. Picazo.

CBIH supports the reclassification of Cannabis and envisions a future where individuals can access medicinal cannabis without the threat of legal repercussions. This new paradigm would not only improve patient care but also stimulate economic growth by fostering a dynamic industry, creating jobs, attracting investment, and advancing scientific research. Universities would incorporate cannabis-related programs and degrees, driving innovation and expanding knowledge, while facilitating legal, safe access to medicinal cannabis and promoting its role in modern healthcare.

