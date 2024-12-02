CG Oncology to Host Conference Call and Webcast on BOND-003 Data on Thursday, December 5, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 7 am CST on December 5, 2024, to discuss results from the Phase 3 BOND-003 trial of cretostimogene monotherapy in high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In addition to company executives, this call will feature Mark Tyson, II, M.D., M.P.H., urologic oncologist at Mayo Clinic, and lead investigator in the BOND-003 study. Dr. Tyson is presenting the results as a late breaking abstract at the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) 25th Annual Meeting in Dallas, TX at 11:45 am CST on December 5, 2024.

Individuals can access the webcast via the link on the company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.cgoncology.com. An archive will be available following the completion of the call.

About Bladder Cancer

More than 83,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2024. NMIBC is the most common form of bladder cancer, representing approximately 75% of newly diagnosed cases. Bladder cancer is the sixth most common form of cancer in the United States, and men account for three quarters of newly diagnosed cases.

About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy that has been studied in a clinical development program, which includes more than 250 patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC). This program includes two Phase 3 clinical trials; BOND-003 for high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and PIVOT-006 for intermediate-risk NMIBC. CG Oncology also has a Phase 2 trial, CORE-008, evaluating the safety and efficacy of cretostimogene in high-risk NMIBC. Additionally, we have initiated an Expanded Access Program for cretostimogene in North America for patients who are unresponsive to BCG and meet certain program eligibility requirements. Cretostimogene is an investigational candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

CG Oncology cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to, the potential therapeutic benefits of cretostimogene for high-risk and intermediate-risk NMIBC patients. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: additional patient data related to cretostimogene that continues to become available may be inconsistent with the data produced as of the data cutoff, and further analysis of existing data and analysis of new data may lead to conclusions different from those established as of the date hereof; results from earlier clinical trials and preclinical studies not necessarily being predictive of future results; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of cretostimogene that may limit its development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

