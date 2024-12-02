Niagara Unveils New Line of HydroTech Bidet Seats and Accessories for Affordable, Modern Comfort and Cleanliness

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, high-technology, sustainable bathroom fixtures is excited to introduce its new line of HydroTech bidet seats and handheld sprayer this holiday season. Customers can now affordably transform their bathroom routine into a more hygienic, sustainable and luxurious experience. Niagara’s new HydroTech bidet seats and handheld sprayer offer customers options that are comfortable, easy to install, and easy to use.

Niagara found that more Americans are using bidets to provide a more hygienic experience by reducing bacteria spread as well as help cut monthly household expenses on toilet paper.

“Sustainable, hygienic, and money-saving solutions continue to be top of mind for many Americans,” said Jenni Steele, vice president of marketing at Niagara. “Our new affordable bidet seats and handheld bidet sprayer continue our mission of innovation: creating premium, high-performing bathroom fixtures that meet the modern needs of our customers.”

Niagara’s new HydroTech bidet seats and handheld bidet sprayer offer customers the ability to customize their bathroom experience and cut down on toilet paper use, while enhancing comfort and personal hygiene. Customers can choose from three options that suit their personal hygiene and budget needs.

Niagara HydroTech Electric Bidet Seat

The Niagara HydroTech electric bidet seat is designed for those who desire a personalized hygiene experience. Create a soothing, gentle and comfortable therapeutic wash with control over all of the seat's features with the handy remote. Enjoy the warm, comfortable seat and choose the spray mode. The adjustable nozzle directs a targeted stream of warm water right where you need it. Finish with a built-in dryer feature. Features include:

Heated, elongated seat with adjustable temperature for a more comfortable experience

Nightlight feature assists during nighttime trips to the bathroom

Slow-close seat for an upscale experience

Adjustable water temperature and pressure

Two adjustable nozzles with front and rear cleansing for a complete clean

Remote control for ease of use

Endless, instantaneous hot water supply

Quick release on the bidet seats for easy cleaning

Easy installation that hooks up directly to toilet



Niagara HydroTech Non-Electric Bidet Seat

The Niagara HydroTech non-electric bidet seat is a premium enhancement for any bathroom. This bidet is designed for a one- or two-piece toilet with an elongated bowl for comfort. It includes a side knob that rotates in two directions to accommodate rear and front cleaning and is adjustable to control the perfect amount of pressure. The seat includes everything for a quick and easy installation including a stainless-steel supply hose and metal T valve. Features include:

Two adjustable nozzles with front and rear cleansing for a complete clean

Adjustable water pressure

Slow-close seat for an upscale experience

Quick release on the bidet seats for easy cleaning

Easy installation that hooks up directly to the toilet



Niagara Handheld Bidet Sprayer

The easy-to-install Niagara handheld bidet sprayer is a simple and effective way to convert an existing toilet into a hygienic bidet. Made with the highest quality parts including a chrome finish mount and metal hose and T valve along with a stainless steel bracket, this bidet sprayer also features a dual control sprayer with a metal handle for added comfort that will also make cleaning the toilet easier. Features include:

Two spray options for better comfort and control

Brass core T valve with pressure control for comfort and safety

Niagara’s HydroTech bidets and sprayer are backed by a one-year warranty. Interested customers can find more information about Niagara’s new HydroTech bidets on Amazon.com. The new HydroTech bidets are available now and on sale for the holiday season through Amazon, HomeDepot.com, and Lowes.com.

About Niagara

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

