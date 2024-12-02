Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Market Forecasted to Reach USD 323.71 Million by 2034, With a CAGR of 6.0% - PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Polaris Market Research’s latest analysis reveals that the market for nonmydriatic fundus cameras is on a growth trajectory. The nonmydriatic fundus cameras market size was valued at USD 181.61 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 323.71 million by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction:

Beneath severe light, the pupil contracts, rendering it arduous for the conventional fundus camera to seize a comprehensible and all-encompassing image of the fundus. Thus, ophthalmologists normally question patients to utilize eye drops prior to taking photos with mydriatic fundus cameras to expand the pupil. This offers a comprehensible perspective of the inner surface of the eye for inspection.

The usage of a non-mydriatic fundus camera indicates that high-resolution images of the optic disc, retina, and lens can also be obtained by the specific lesser power microscope of the tool without enhancing the proportion of the pupil. This transformative refurbishing is tolerant, diminishing the 30-minute waiting period for pupil expansion and the eye adaptation period after blinking.

Report Features:

Market Data : In-depth analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD million from 2025 to 2034.

: In-depth analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD million from 2025 to 2034. Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

: Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of major companies in the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market, such as Coburn Technologies, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Kowa Company, Ltd., and Optomed Plc.

: Coverage of major companies in the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market, such as Coburn Technologies, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Kowa Company, Ltd., and Optomed Plc. Customization: Get customized reports as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.

Key Players and Market Developments:

Coburn Technologies, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Kowa Company, Ltd., Optomed Plc, Optovue, Incorporated, CenterVue SpA, NIDEK CO., LTD., Topcon Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, haag-streit.com and Volk Optical are the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market key players. These players strive to garner a larger share of the market through innovations and strategic partnerships. Some of the latest industry developments are:

In October 2024, Siloam Vision, Inc. acquired a USD 0.77 million NIH aid to advance mobile, extremely broad arena nonmydriatic retinal envisioning for pediatric usage.

In June 2023, Coburn Technologies instigated the HFC-1 Non-Mydriatic Fundus Camera from Huvitz, Co. Ltd. This progressive gadget uses accurate autodetection technology for speedy and precise retinal imaging and computation, improving ophthalmic diagnostics.

Market Growth Drivers:

Patient Comfort and Satisfaction: The nonmydriatic perspective improves patient solace and contentment in the course of eye examination, causing elevated patient conformity with screening agreement. The concentration on ease is driving the inclination for nonmydriatic fundus cameras over conventional mydriatic alternatives. The camera makes possible screenings and negotiations permitting eye care donors to reach patients in impoverished areas boosting the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market growth.

Surge in Diabetes Cases: The growing worldwide existence of diabetes requires an elevated concentration on methodical eye examination, especially provided the notable ocular difficulties linked with the situation, such as diabetic retinopathy. As per the International Diabetes Federation, 537 million persons were impacted by diabetes globally in 2021, with an additional 75% of grownups diabetes cases taking place in lower or middle-income nations.

Prevalence of Eye Illnesses: The existence of eye illnesses, especially diabetic retinopathy, age-linked macular degeneration (AMD), and glaucoma, is surging globally.

Regional Analysis:

North America: North America accounted for the largest nonmydriatic fundus cameras market share. The region’s dominance is largely due to the growing existence of eye illnesses has generated an elevated demand for productive diagnostic instruments in North America.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant CAGR in the nonmydriatic fundus cameras market from 2025 to 2034 owing to the surging cases of diabetes, and age-linked eye illnesses, such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.





Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

Tabletop

Handheld

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



