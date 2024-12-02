XRAY INVESTOR REPORT: BFA Law Alerts Dentsply Sirona Inc. Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit was Filed Against the Company for Fraud and Urges You to Contact the Firm (NASDAQ:XRAY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) and certain of the company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until January 27, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Dentsply stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District Firefighters’ Retirement Plan v. Dentsply Sirona Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-09083.

What is the Lawsuit About?

Dentsply manufactures professional dental products. On December 31, 2020, Dentsply paid $1.04 billion to acquire Byte, a manufacturer of affordable, “doctor-directed,” clear dental aligners. The complaint alleges that, during the relevant period, Dentsply touted the growth in Byte’s business as well as Dentsply’s ability to profitably generate revenue by converting members of Byte’s “target demographics” into new patients.

In truth, the complaint alleges that Dentsply targeted low-income people with underlying dental issues that were ineligible for treatment and Dentsply sold Byte aligners to contraindicated patients. The complaint further alleges that Dentsply knew that its Byte aligners were causing severe patient injuries but did little to investigate and had no systems in place to notify the FDA, contrary to regulation. As a result, Dentsply materially overstated the goodwill value of Byte.

On October 24, 2024, Dentsply announced the “voluntary suspension of sales and marketing of its Byte Aligners and Impression Kits while the company conducted a review of certain regulatory requirements related to these products.” Dentsply also disclosed that it “expects to record non-cash charges for the impairment of goodwill within the range of $450-$550 million” for its Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment, with the decline in fair value for the Orthodontic Aligner Solutions reporting unit “driven primarily by adverse impacts from recent state regulatory trends pertaining to the Company’s direct-to-consumer aligner business.” During a “Byte business update call” CEO Campion gave more context about the Byte suspension: “[I]n connection with our ongoing discussions with FDA, we have determined that our patient onboarding workflow may not provide adequate assurance that certain contraindicated patients do not enter treatment with Byte Aligners.”

As a result of this news, the price of Dentsply stock fell more than 4%, from a closing price of $24.41 per share on October 24, 2024 to a closing price of $23.31 per share on October 25, 2024.

Then, on November 7, 2024, Dentsply reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 during which it disclosed it had “recorded a non-cash charge for the impairment of goodwill of ($495) million net of tax within the Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment.” Dentsply also revised its 2024 outlook, with expected organic sales of “(3.5%) to (2.5%) (previously (1%) to flat)” and adjusted EPS of “$1.82 to $1.86 (previously $1.96 to $2.02).” CEO Campion disclosed that although Dentsply was “not at a point in our analysis to make a definitive decision concerning Byte,” the company was “thoroughly evaluating strategic options, which may include a discontinuation of some or all of this business.”

This news caused the price of Dentsply stock to fall $6.72 per share, or more than 28%, from a closing price of $23.98 per share on November 6, 2024, to a closing price of $17.26 per share on November 7, 2024.

