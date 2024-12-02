Qlik’s Technology Powers Faster, Real-Time Outcomes for Accenture’s GenWizard

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and AI, has been selected by Accenture to provide critical technology supporting GenWizard, Accenture’s comprehensive generative AI platform. By incorporating a Qlik data integration solution, GenWizard is set to deliver more accurate, timely, and valuable artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights across various enterprise functions. This announcement comes during AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) annual technology conference in Las Vegas, where Qlik and Accenture will jointly present how they’re eliminating barriers to AI adoption.

GenWizard serves as an AI platform for enterprises, helping them scale AI across application management, infrastructure optimization, and software development. The platform enhances productivity, reduces operational costs, and enables smarter decision-making by using generative AI to automate processes and provide actionable insights. Qlik Talend Cloud will underpin GenWizard's "event fabric," ensuring seamless data movement across diverse systems to support reliable and responsive AI applications.

“Strong partnerships are the cornerstone of meaningful innovation,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “Our collaboration with Accenture highlights how trusted relationships drive transformational outcomes for customers. By combining Qlik’s real-time data integration capabilities with Accenture’s GenWizard platform, we’re enabling enterprises to scale AI initiatives and realize the full potential of their data. Together, we are reducing complexity, enhancing agility, and paving the way for AI success.”

Qlik Talend Cloud is supporting GenWizard’s core value through:

Real-Time Data Integration : Continuous data synchronization ensures that GenWizard maintains a real-time environment, essential for accurate AI predictions and insights. By reducing latency, the platform allows faster, more reliable decision-making across various enterprise functions​.

: Continuous data synchronization ensures that GenWizard maintains a real-time environment, essential for accurate AI predictions and insights. By reducing latency, the platform allows faster, more reliable decision-making across various enterprise functions​. Scalable, Flexible Architecture : Qlik’s technology integrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premises systems, enabling GenWizard to scale effortlessly across different environments. This adaptability is crucial for enterprises managing complex, evolving data environments​.

: Qlik’s technology integrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premises systems, enabling GenWizard to scale effortlessly across different environments. This adaptability is crucial for enterprises managing complex, evolving data environments​. Data Integrity and Security: Trusted data validation and security measures ensure that data processed by GenWizard is accurate, consistent, and compliant. This reliability is a key component in building trust in AI-generated outputs and maintaining data quality throughout the AI pipeline.



Accenture's GenWizard has been designed to help businesses harness the full potential of generative AI, integrating various use cases such as software modernization, infrastructure management, and enhanced data insights. For these AI applications to be effective, a sound data foundation is crucial. Qlik Replicate, part of Qlik Talend Cloud, solution streamlines data replication and ingestion, ensuring GenWizard can draw from a consistent, high-quality data pool across different sources.

Accenture and Qlik will be showcasing the integration of Qlik’s data solutions with GenWizard at AWS re:Invent on December 2, 2024, 4:00 PM at the MGM Grand, Chairmans 366. The session, titled "Eliminating AI Adoption Barriers: Moving From Hype to Empiric Success," will feature speakers from both companies sharing insights on building real-time AI data pipelines, creating trusted data foundations, and optimizing AI outputs. Attendees will learn practical approaches to leveraging AI across their enterprises.

For more details on this session and to schedule a meeting with Qlik's team at AWS re:Invent, please visit this link.

About Qlik Media Contact Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

