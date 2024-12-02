Mapi Pharma is Seeking New Depot Product Partnerships

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapi Pharma Ltd., a fully integrated, late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on introducing innovative long-acting depot injectable treatments, will participate in the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference, to take place December 3-5, 2024, in Coral Gables, Florida.

Mapi is actively seeking new partnership opportunities for its proprietary Depot products. Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the HealthCONx Conference to discuss potential joint development collaborations.

Mapi utilizes extended-release Depot technologies with strong IP to develop Lifecycle Management products for innovative and existing commercially successful pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. The Company currently has four development and commercialization agreements covering products for MS, diabetes and schizophrenia.

Mapi is fully integrated in the development of Depot pharmaceuticals and offers partners multiple distinct technologies. The Company has an extensive R&D team with dedicated Depot labs, as well as a large-scale, state-of-the-art GMP approved manufacturing facility for both clinical development and commercial supply. Mapi has the capabilities to efficiently develop Depot products by integrating R&D, clinical studies, registration and manufacturing with a successful track record of improving time to market.

Ehud Marom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mapi Pharma, said, “We have a number of compelling partnering opportunities in our current pipeline, including Deutetrabenazine (AUSTEDO® XR) Depot for the treatment of Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia, and Anastrazole (Arimidex®) Depot as an adjuvant treatment for postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive early breast cancer, as well as a new Depot technology to treat IBD. We can also apply our technologies to co-develop Depot drugs with companies that are interested in developing long-acting injectable lifecycle management versions of their molecules."

“In partnership, Mapi will conduct the formulation development and preclinical studies, including supportive CMC work and small-scale manufacturing, to advance candidates into clinical trials, manage the clinical development for each program and take responsibility for regulatory approvals and commercial manufacturing. Each partner will finance the development costs prior to registration and be responsible for commercialization. A typical agreement will include success-based milestones and royalties for Mapi,” added Mr. Marom.

About Mapi Pharma

Mapi Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in development of high barrier-to-entry and high added-value life cycle management ("LCM") products and AB Rated Depot injectable products that target large markets that include complex active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") and formulations. Mapi Pharma’s lead product is GA Depot which is partnered with Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) in an agreement under which Viatris was granted an exclusive license to commercialize the GA Depot injection product for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS). Following successful Phase 3 results GA Depot was submitted for registration and is currently under FDA review. The Company is also marketing its own generic versions of Fingolimod (Gilenya®) and Apremilast (Otezla®) in specific geographic markets. Mapi's portfolio also includes a leading development of Depot drugs for Schizophrenia, GLP-1 for diabetes, weight control, Parkinson's disease and potentially Alzheimer's with innovative intellectual property. Mapi is built on strong chemical and pharmaceutical R&D capabilities and a deep understanding of the global market and of regulatory needs. Mapi is a global company with a Depot R&D center, API production and aseptic Depot manufacturing and a Fill & Finish for injectable Finished Dosage Forms facilities. Mapi has strong IP positions, filing numerous patent applications for APIs and formulations. For more information, please visit www.mapi-pharma.com

