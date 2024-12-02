Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for December 2024

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for December 2024:

Oppenheimer Midwest Virtual Summit

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Conducting meetings throughout the day

Northland Virtual Growth Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Conducting meetings throughout the day

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339