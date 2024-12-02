Threat Hunting Market to Achieve a Remarkable 14.5% CAGR, Crossing USD 12.92 Billion by 2034 - PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to Polaris Market Research’s study, the threat hunting market value is expected to grow from USD 3.35 billion in 2024 to USD 12.92 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the projected period.

Threat Hunting Market Overview:

Threat hunting is sometimes also known as cyber threat hunting. Threat hunting aims to identify and eliminate cyberattacks that have infiltrated your system without causing any problems. Traditional cybersecurity investigations and responses, on the other hand, are triggered by system alerts and take place following the detection of potentially malicious activity.

The substantial rise in online transactions, specifically in the banking, e-commerce sectors, and financial services, has expanded the pool of possible targets for cybercriminals. As a result, the threat hunting market demand is expected to expand, as advanced threat hunting solutions that can proactively detect and neutralize possible threats in real time are necessary.

Key Insights from Report:

The increasing focus on enhancing safety in industries such as telecom and IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare is a key factor driving demand for threat hunting solutions in the market.

The threat hunting market is segmented mainly based on the deployment mode, offering, threat type, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on vertical analysis, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

According to the regional analysis, North America held the largest market share.

Threat Hunting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 3.35 billion Market Size Value in 2025 USD 3.83 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 12.92 billion CAGR 14.5% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020 -2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers:

Cyber Threats and Attacks: Threat hunting is in greater demand due to the growing frequency of cyber threats and attacks. Threat hunting allows businesses to identify online dangers such as ransomware attacks and data breaches before they have a chance to do serious damage. The impact of cyberattacks or breaches is lessened as a result of the quicker response times caused by this earlier detection. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to use these advanced tools to prevent additional cyber threats and attacks by their threat hunting capabilities.

Government Regulations and Initiatives: Governments are implementing and executing stricter cybersecurity laws, requiring businesses to proactively protect against online threats and demonstrate their ability to identify and stop attacks. As a result, the need for threat hunting solutions is rising, expanding the threat hunting market growth.

List of Threat Hunting Market Key Players:

CrowdStrike

Capgemini

Eviden

Sangfor

Cynet

Kaspersky

IBM

Rapid 7

SecureWork

Solidworks

Trend Micro

VMware

Trustwave

Verizon

Palo Alto Networks

Geographical Analysis:

North America: Due to the widespread use of advanced and complex cyberattacks, the North American threat hunting market held the largest market share in 2024. Cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors frequently use sophisticated strategies to breach defenses and steal sensitive data from a wide range of organizations, including companies, governmental organizations, and vital infrastructure. To combat sophisticated cyber threats, North America has made large investments in cybersecurity technologies and infrastructure.

Asia Pacific: The threat hunting market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. The region's profound digital transformation is reflected in its increasing use of digital technologies and online services. This increased digital activity has increased the attack surface, making advanced threat hunting solutions necessary to reduce cyber threats.





Threat Hunting Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Mode Outlook:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Offering Outlook:

Tools

Endpoint Detection and Response

Security Information and Event Management

Network Detection and Response

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Threat Type Outlook:

Advanced Persistent Threats

Malware and Ransomware

Insider Threats

Phishing and Social Engineering

Others

By Organization Size Outlook:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Government

Energy & Utilities

IT & ITES

Other Verticals

By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



