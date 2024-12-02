Stereotaxis’ GenesisX Robotic System to be Showcased for the First Time at RSNA 2024 by Neusoft Medical Systems

ST. LOUIS and SHENYANG, China, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) and Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd (“Neusoft Medical Systems”) today announced that Stereotaxis’ latest GenesisX robotic system is being featured for the first time at Neusoft Medical Systems’ booth at the Radiology Society of North America’s (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting taking place December 1-5 in Chicago, IL.

RSNA is the premier annual radiology forum in the world, with over 50,000 attendees from over 150 countries. Neusoft Medical Systems is a global leader in advanced medical imaging solutions, with over 47,000 installed systems that provide high-quality care to patients and healthcare providers globally. Stereotaxis’ GenesisX System, the latest innovation in endovascular robotics, is being showcased for the first time alongside Neusoft Medical Systems’ NeuAngio 30F fluoroscopy system. Presence at RSNA reflects a growing collaboration between Stereotaxis and Neusoft Medical Systems to integrate and commercialize complementary technologies. GenesisX builds upon the well-established benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology, while reducing complexities and barriers to hospital adoption. This system is designed to enhance precision, efficiency, and safety across a broad range of endovascular procedures.

“Neusoft Medical Systems is committed to providing advanced high-quality medical technologies that improve healthcare globally,” said Patrick Wu, CEO of Neusoft Medical Systems. “Stereotaxis’ revolutionary GenesisX robotic technology aligns well with our portfolio of advanced innovative imaging systems and we are pleased to collaborate with Stereotaxis and showcase our joint solutions at RSNA 2024.”

“We very much appreciate the invitation by Neusoft Medical Systems to demonstrate GenesisX at RSNA and are excited to showcase our joint technologies for the first time at a conference of this caliber,” said David Fischel, CEO of Stereotaxis. “GenesisX promises to have a profound impact on the trajectory of endovascular robotics. We look forward to our expanded collaboration with Neusoft Medical Systems helping deliver groundbreaking technologies to patients globally.”

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

