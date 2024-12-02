Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Zeta Global Holdings Corp.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 21, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) (“Zeta” or the “Company”).

Zeta is a cloud-based technology company that provides a marketing platform to assist marketers in acquiring customers. The filed complaint alleges that Zeta represented that its marketing platform was powered by the industry’s largest opted-in data set and that Zeta gathered customer data from a network of “consent farms” that artificially inflated the company’s growth.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than January 21, 2025, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On November 13, 2024, investment research firm, Culper Research, published a report titled: “Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA): Shams, Scams, and Spam.” Based upon Culper’s investigation that included proprietary interviews with industry experts and former Zeta employees, the firm found that Zeta’s data set had been generated from a network of “consent farms” – i.e., sham websites designed to gather consumer data under false pretenses or awards that did not exist.

Culper Research further wrote that these consent farms drove almost the entirety of Zeta’s growth over the past two to three years, representing 56% of its Adjusted EBITDA, and could result in devastating regulatory action in response to this.

On the release of the report, the price of the company’s stock fell 37%, from a closing price of $28.22 per share on November 12, 2024, to $17.76 per share on November 13, 2024.



