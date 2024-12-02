North Bay Resources Commences Fran Gold Winter Ore Shipment to Bishop Gold Mill, California

BISHOP, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a 16 mile winter road has been opened and loading of ore has commenced at its Fran Gold Project. Winter conditions of up to 3 feet of snow and temperatures of 3 degrees Fahrenheit have been overcome to allow for loading of ore, currently underway (see Picture 1). The shipment consists of 120 tons of surface material loaded into one metric tonne (2200 lbs.) super-sacks and placed on flat-bed tractor trailers for delivery to the railhead proximate to the mine. The railroad will transport to the rail terminal at Modesto, California with inclusive delivery to the Company’s Bishop, California Gold Mill. The target material has been recently assayed with grades over 1 ounce per ton.

Picture 1. Fran Gold Shipment

Fran Gold Flotation Results

Initial results of metallurgy studies from Woods Process Services have been received, including flotation recovery of gold. The results indicate the gold ore is highly amicable to the flotation process (see Picture 2). The head grade assays completed by Woods Process Services are consistent with on-site work of greater than 1 ounce per ton. The process involves grind to 150 minus mesh, consistent with the Bishop Gold Mill crush and grind circuit, use of a frother, general metal recovery reagent, and selective gold recovery reagent. Middle and final concentrate assays for gold and silver as well as delivery of the specified frother and reagents to the Company’s Bishop Gold Mill are expected shortly.

Picture 2. Final Flotation Concentrate – Woods Process Services

Equipment Acquisition

The Company has acquired additional gravity circuit gold separation equipment from Ruby Gold Mines, Inc. (“RGI”) from existing inventory. The gravity equipment includes Knudsen Bowl and Gemini Shaker Table. The specialized gravity equipment will be picked-up this week, installed and tested. The specialized gold extraction equipment will be used for optimization and expansion of the gravity circuit. Initial processing of gold ore using the gravity circuit at the Bishop Gold Mill with Fran Gold ore has shown recovery of gold by gravity. The Company has shipped gravity recovered concentrate to its gold and silver refining partner in Reno, Nevada for evaluation and sale. RGI, supplier of the equipment, is the owner of the Ruby Gold Mine and processing facility, located in Sierra County, California. Further discussions are currently underway with RGI.

Fran Gold Project

The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold’s 60,000 tonne per day Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. A gold deposit, 3700 feet in length, with width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The deposit contains 3 to 4 well defined parallel gold veins grading up to 2.6 troy ounces of gold per ton as well as wide sections of low and mid-grade gold in veins and disseminated in veinlets throughout the deposit. Surface trenching has identified a near surface sub-zone where the gold bearing veins swell and are accessible from surface. In addition, samples have assayed up to 1.68% copper and 5.1 troy ounces per ton silver. There is property wide potential for additional discoveries of gold and copper with numerous showings outside of the Bullion Alley Zone. There is approximately 5,000 tons of surface material available for shipment.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NORTH BAY RESOURCES INC.

Jared Lazerson

CEO

info@northbay-resources.com

northbay-resources.com

X: @NorthBayRes

YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube

Facebook: North Bay Resources Inc | Facebook

LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6de86cf-93df-44d4-9683-14b4e7d7f3c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a042d20a-a0a9-4b38-9750-158d516dffdd