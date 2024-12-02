ConneXionONE Corp (OTC: CNNN) Announces Dotarazzi’s Remarkable One-Month Milestone Following Taiwan Launch

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConneXionONE Corp (OTC: CNNN) is proud to announce the impressive first-month results of Dotarazzi, its user-centric social media platform that empowers users with transparency, authenticity, privacy, and real-time engagement. Following its Taiwan launch, Dotarazzi has exceeded initial performance expectations, showing strong user adoption, retention, and strategic potential, positioning itself as a leading contender in the evolving social media industry.

Key Highlights from the First Month

Expanding User Engagement : Over 1,000 active users organically joined the platform, spending an average of 12-20 minutes per session , surpassing pre-launch user engagement benchmarks by 50%. Users are actively exploring Dotarazzi’s unique features like the Buzzing Wall and Trending , which enable real-time, location-based social interactions.

: Over organically joined the platform, spending an average of , surpassing pre-launch user engagement benchmarks by 50%. Users are actively exploring Dotarazzi’s unique features like the and , which enable real-time, location-based social interactions. Strong Retention : Achieved a weekly retention rate of 86.21% , reflecting high user satisfaction and loyalty, significantly outperforming industry averages for new social media platforms.

: Achieved a , reflecting high user satisfaction and loyalty, significantly outperforming industry averages for new social media platforms. Growing Global Reach : Dotarazzi is now accessed in 33 countries , with Taiwan leading user adoption, followed by the United States and South Korea.

: Dotarazzi is now accessed in , with Taiwan leading user adoption, followed by the United States and South Korea. Media Momentum: The platform secured 64 media mentions, including coverage in prominent outlets like Liberty Times and TVBS, establishing Dotarazzi as a rising force in the social media industry.

Strategic Partnerships Set to Launch in Q1 2025

Dotarazzi is actively engaging with key partners to build its revenue channels and market presence:

Retail Partnerships : Local retail chains and shopping malls are in discussions to develop co-branded marketing campaigns that will enhance customer experiences through in-store promotions tied to Dotarazzi’s platform.

: Local retail chains and shopping malls are in discussions to develop co-branded marketing campaigns that will enhance customer experiences through in-store promotions tied to Dotarazzi’s platform. Event Sponsorships: Dotarazzi is collaborating with event venues, such as sports stadiums and music halls, to leverage its Buzzing Wall and Trending features for real-time audience interaction and sponsor engagement.

Dotarazzi aims to secure at least 10 partnerships by mid-2025, driving rapid revenue growth and further market penetration.

Path to Accelerated Growth

As Dotarazzi prepares to expand its monetization capabilities, the company will focus on two core initiatives to scale user acquisition and revenue:

Dot-Buzzer Program : Engaging high school and university students as ambassadors to drive user acquisition and foster community engagement.

: Engaging high school and university students as ambassadors to drive user acquisition and foster community engagement. Dot-Engage Program: Collaborating with local businesses for co-branded promotions that attract users while generating revenue through advertising and sponsorships.

Projected Revenue Breakdown:

$800,000 in the first 12 months , driven by the following revenue streams: 50% from retail partnerships and co-branded promotions on Trending posts . 30% from event sponsorships utilizing features like the Buzzing Wall . 20% from in-app monetization, including premium features and subscription services.

, driven by the following revenue streams:

Over the next 24-36 months, Dotarazzi projects multi-million-dollar revenue streams as it scales its monetization strategies and expands its global footprint.

Positioning for Global Expansion

Dotarazzi’s commitment to transparency, user-centric algorithms, and authentic engagement offers a compelling alternative to traditional social media platforms. Unlike competitors, Dotarazzi prioritizes user control and real-time, unfiltered content creation, catering to a growing demand for authenticity. With its proven user adoption and strategic programs, the company is poised for rapid expansion into high-potential markets worldwide.

Founder’s Statement

Chris Chang, Founder and CEO of Dotarazzi, shared:

"Our Taiwan launch has validated that users are ready for a transparent, authentic, and engaging social media experience. The early success of Dotarazzi, combined with the strategic partnerships launching in Q1 2025 and our ambitious growth programs, sets the stage for global scalability and revenue growth. We’re excited to continue this journey and deliver on our vision to redefine social media."

Join Us in Transforming Social Media

Dotarazzi is redefining social media by creating authentic, user-driven experiences that empower communities to connect meaningfully. With a clear strategy for growth and revenue generation, Dotarazzi invites investors to join this revolutionary movement.

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Barwicki Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

Phone: 516-662-9461

Email: andrew@barwicki.com

About ConneXionONE and Dotarazzi

ConneXionONE Corp. is a forward-thinking technology company committed to creating innovative digital solutions that redefine how people connect and share content online. Dotarazzi, the company’s flagship product, is a user-centric social media platform designed to empower users with real-time, location-based engagement and transparent algorithms. With its disruptive approach, ConneXionONE aims to set new standards in social networking, delivering long-term value to users, partners, and shareholders.

Website: www.dotarazzi.com

Dotarazzi: Make Social Media Fun Again