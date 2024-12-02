LPL Financial Welcomes Renana Friedlich as Chief Information Security Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leader in the wealth management industry, today announced the strategic hire of Renana Friedlich as executive vice president and chief information security officer (CISO), bolstering the firm’s commitment to state-of-the-art cybersecurity in an increasingly challenging business landscape.

Friedlich, with over two decades of cross-sector cybersecurity experience, will report to Greg Gates, managing director and chief technology and information officer. Her appointment underscores LPL’s proactive stance against evolving cyber threats, particularly as the financial services industry remains a prime target.

“Renana joins us with a proven track record of pioneering security solutions,” said Gates. “Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our security posture and propelling LPL and financial advisors toward a secure and resilient future.”

In her new role, Friedlich will spearhead LPL’s cybersecurity strategy and oversee the protection of the firm’s IT infrastructure, networks and data. She emphasized the critical need for vigilance and innovation in cybersecurity, stating, “LPL understands that robust cybersecurity is non-negotiable. I’m thrilled to join a firm that prioritizes security and strives to lead the way in safeguarding advisors, financial institutions and investors.”

Before joining LPL, she was deputy CISO and senior director of cyber threat management at PayPal, leading a team of 120 security professionals. Prior to PayPal, she held a senior manager role at EY, assisting Fortune 500 companies in breach preparedness and response, and spent seven years in military service.

Recognized for her thought leadership, Friedlich serves on advisory boards at prominent universities, tech companies and startups. Friedlich holds several security certifications, including CISSP, CISM, TCISO, GCIH and GCFA, and is regularly invited to keynote leading security conferences. She will be based at LPL’s San Diego headquarters. Her appointment signals LPL’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its clients and the broader financial ecosystem in an era of heightened cyber risk.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of 1,000 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047