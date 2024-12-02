Q3 2024 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review: Activity Saw a 35% Quarter-on-Quarter Decrease in Total Disclosed Value, Dropping from $55.3 Billion in Q2 2024 to $35.7 Billion in Q3 2024

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q3 2024 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review - Saipem significantly boosts upstream contract activity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global oil and gas contract activity saw a 35% quarter-on-quarter decrease in total disclosed value, dropping from $55.3 billion in Q2 2024 to $35.7 billion in Q3 2024. However, the number of contracts remained relatively stable, with 1,519 in Q3 2024 compared to 1,546 in Q2 2024.



Scope

Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena

Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.

Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry

Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Key Topics Covered:

Oil and Gas Contracts - Quarterly Overview

Key Highlights

Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region

Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope

Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain

Top Contractors & Issuers in Q3 2024

Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024

Upstream Sector Review

Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024

Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Midstream Sector Review

Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024

Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review

Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region, Q4 2023 - Q3 2024

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Appendix

