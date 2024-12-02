Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry Research Report 2024-2028: Organic and Plant-Based Ingredients Become the Norm Due to Consumer Safety Priorities

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific household products industry was valued at $98.9 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, to reach $123.4 billion in 2028.

Tissue & hygiene was the largest category in the Asia-Pacific household products industry in 2023, generating sales of $39.7 billion and a 40.1% share of the overall industry. The top five companies in the Asia-Pacific household products industry together accounted for a value share of 22.8% in 2023. Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific household products industry in 2023, with a value share of 40%, followed by hypermarkets & supermarkets with 38.2%.



Key Highlights

Consumers in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly aspects in products, owing to rising ecological concerns.

Consumers' preference for online shopping, due to its convenience and wide product availability, is driving manufacturers to promote their products through various ecommerce channels such as company websites, mobile applications, and popular online marketplaces.

Rising health concerns among consumers in Asia-Pacific are creating demand for chemical-free household products. Concurrently, the demand for organic and plant-based ingredients is growing, as these are perceived to be safe for surfaces and less harmful for both humans and animals.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific household products industry, analyzing data from 26 countries. It includes analysis on the following:

Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various household products by category across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country deep dive: Provides an overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success stories: This section features some of the most successful household products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry.

Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific household products industry in 2023. It covers various distribution channels: convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, B-2-B supply, e-retailers, cash and carries and warehouse clubs, and others. Others include drugstores & pharmacies, direct sellers, department stores, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of household products.

Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific household products industry.

Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, and global deals.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - Asia-Pacific Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Country

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Category

High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific

Overview of High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of Household Products Category

Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Category

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Australian Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the Australian Household Products Industry

Overview of the Chinese Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the Chinese Household Products Industry

Overview of the Indonesian Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the Indonesian Household Products Industry

Overview of the Filipino Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the Filipino Household Products Industry

Success Stories

About Success Stories

Case Study: Blue Moon Liquid Laundry Detergent

Case Study: Clean Conscience Laundry Pods

Case Study: Bosisto's Multipurpose Cleaner

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry

Leading Brands in the Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry

Private Label Penetration in the Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry

Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Category

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Outlook

Key Challenges in the Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry

Outlook for the Asia-Pacific Household Products Industry

Select Industry Metrics

Asia-Pacific Patent Filings

Global Patent Filings

Asia-Pacific Job Analytics by Company

Asia-Pacific Job Analytics by Theme

Global Deals

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Essity

Kao Corporation

S.C. Johnson & Son

