Global Phenol Industry Outlook Report 2024: Considerable Growth Projected, Potentially Increasing from 16.06 Million Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) in 2023 to 18.65 MTPA in 2028

Global phenol production capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 16.06 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 18.65 mtpa in 2028. These phenol capacity additions are expected only in Asia during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period.



Scope

Global Phenol capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028

Phenol planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies

Key details of the Phenol plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

New Plant Announcements

02. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned Capacity Phenol Additions and Capex by Region

Global Planned Phenol Plants

03. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Phenol Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023

Global Phenol Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned Projects by

Key Countries



04. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023

Global Phenol Capacity Additions from Planned Projects by Top 10 Companies

05. Phenol Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Phenol Capacity in Asia by Country, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned phenol Projects in Asia

06. Phenol Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

Phenol Capacity in Europe by Country, 2018-2028

Phenol Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028

Phenol Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028

Phenol Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028

Phenol Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028

Phenol Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028

