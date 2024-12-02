Bank of Åland Plc:  Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market 

| Source: Ålandsbanken Ålandsbanken


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
2.12.2024 16:55 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market 
 
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has filed an application with Nasdaq Helsinki for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (EUR denominated covered bond issue) to trading on a regulated market. 
 

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 2/2024 

ISIN code: FI4000582473 

Issue amount: EUR 250,000,000  
 

The Final Terms of the Issue will be available at the issuer’s website: 

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation 

For further information, please contact: 
 
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505 