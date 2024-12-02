Mobile Device Management Market Forecast Report, 2024-2032: Rising Need for Secure and Efficient Device Management Driving the Industry at 21.9% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Device Management Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the mobile device management market reached a value of USD 8.59 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace and the growing need for secure and efficient device management, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 21.9% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 51.13 billion by 2032.







The increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace is a key factor driving the mobile device management market growth. With the growing trend of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, there is a significant need for effective device management solutions. Mobile device management solutions enable organisations to manage and secure a diverse range of mobile devices, ensuring seamless access to corporate resources and protecting sensitive data.



The expanding applications of mobile device management in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the healthcare sector, mobile device management solutions are used to secure patient data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. In the retail sector, mobile device management solutions enable the management of point-of-sale (POS) systems and mobile payment devices. In the education sector, mobile device management solutions are used to manage and secure student devices, enhancing the learning experience. The increasing demand for secure and efficient device management solutions in these industries is driving the growth of the market.



Moreover, advancements in this technology is driving innovation and development in the market. Manufacturers are continually introducing new and improved mobile device management solutions with enhanced features, such as advanced analytics, AI-powered automation, and seamless integration with other enterprise systems. These advancements are improving the performance and scalability of mobile device management solutions, making them more attractive to organizations. Additionally, the development of cloud-based mobile device management solutions, which offer flexibility and cost-efficiency, consequently driving up the mobile device management market share.



The growing emphasis on data security and compliance is also contributing to the market growth. Organisations are increasingly aware of the risks associated with mobile device usage, such as data breaches and cyberattacks. Mobile device management solutions provide robust security features, such as encryption, remote wipe, and threat detection, to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The rising need for secure device management solutions is driving the demand for mobile device management solutions in various sectors.



The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in shaping the market. Governments and regulatory bodies across the world are actively supporting the development and deployment of secure device management solutions. For instance, various regulations and guidelines have been introduced to ensure data protection and privacy, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These regulatory efforts are providing a favourable environment for the growth of the market.



As per the mobile device management market analysis, the cloud-based deployment segment holds a significant share of the global mobile device management market, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and cost-efficient solutions. Cloud-based mobile device management solutions offer various benefits, such as scalability, remote access, and reduced infrastructure costs, making them an attractive option for organisations of all sizes.



Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Component

Software Device Management Application Management Security Management Others

Service Professional Services Managed Services



Market Breakup by Operating System

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

Market Breakup by Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premise

Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market Breakup by End Use

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Companies Featured

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SOTI Inc.

VMware, Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom Inc.

Cloud Software Group, Inc.

Ivanti Inc.

Jamf Software, LLC

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $51.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bql75e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment