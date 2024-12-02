Saudi Arabia B2B Catering Services Market Set to Reach Valuation of US$ 3,500.1 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica research, the Saudi Arabia B2B catering services market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 3,500.1 million by 2032 from US$ 1,969.1 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The B2B catering services market in Saudi Arabia is poised for a dynamic and prosperous future, brimming with opportunities driven by ambitious national projects and a transforming economy. The country's commitment to Vision 2030 is unlocking new sectors and expanding existing ones, creating a fertile ground for catering services to flourish. With the tourism sector expected to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030, and investments surpassing $1 trillion in various projects, the demand for catering is set to soar.

Mega-projects like the Red Sea Development, encompassing 28,000 square kilometers with plans for 50 hotels and 8,000 new rooms, present significant opportunities for catering providers. Similarly, the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Mecca to accommodate over 2 million worshippers amplifies the need for large-scale, efficient catering solutions. The anticipated increase in workforce and visitors across these projects underscores the essential role of catering services.

Local B2B businesses such as Saudi Airlines Catering Company, with its extensive experience serving airlines and remote sites, and Algosaibi Services, known for its comprehensive industrial catering solutions, are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. These companies in the Saudi Arabia B2B catering services market are leveraging technology, like AI-driven supply chain management, to enhance efficiency and meet the evolving demands of clients. The country's young and tech-savvy population, with over 70% under the age of 35, is also influencing market trends towards innovative and diverse culinary experiences. This demographic shift is propelling catering services to offer international cuisines and healthy options, aligning with global food trends. Additionally, the government's efforts to improve quality of life, including plans to increase household spending on cultural and entertainment activities, are expanding the market for corporate and event catering.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia B2B Catering Services Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,500.1 million CAGR 6.6% By Type Contract Catering (85.3%) By Contract Length Short Term (>1Year) (41.8%) By Services In-Flight Catering (22.4%) By End Users Tourism (23.4%) Top Drivers Government's Vision 2030 spurring infrastructural and economic diversification.

Expansion of religious tourism increasing large-scale catering needs.

Contract Catering's Future in Saudi Arabia to Shine Brighter than Non-Contract Catering, Poised to Contribute Over US$ 1,680 Million

In 2023, technological innovations are significantly enhancing the potential and market momentum of B2B catering services market in Saudi Arabia. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in menu planning has enabled caterers to customize meals for diverse clients, catering to over 12 million expatriate workers with varied dietary preferences. Additionally, the deployment of cloud-based management systems has streamlined operations for more than 250 catering companies, improving efficiency and client satisfaction. Robotics is another frontier transforming the industry. The introduction of automated kitchen robots by firms like Robot Caterers Inc. has increased food preparation speed, allowing the service of over 500,000 meals daily across corporate sectors. Also, the use of drones for food delivery in remote project sites has been piloted successfully, reducing delivery times by 30 minutes on average. This technological edge is attracting substantial investments, with over US$150 million injected into catering tech startups in 2023.

Key contract caterers in the B2B catering services market such as Delight Catering Services and Premium Catering Co. are leading this technological revolution. Delight Catering has integrated AI and machine learning to predict food trends, serving over 1,000 corporate clients with precision. Premium Catering Co. expanded its services to smart cities like NEOM, employing over 2,000 staff trained in tech-driven catering solutions. These advancements position contract catering as a dynamic and future-ready segment in Saudi Arabia's B2B market.

Sustainable Innovations Boost In-Flight Catering Demand In B2B Catering Services Market

In-flight catering in Saudi Arabia is experiencing bright potential due to sustainable innovations introduced in 2023. The segment generated a revenue of US$ 441.7 million in the same year. Airlines are prioritizing eco-friendly practices, with Saudia launching a "Green Flight" initiative, serving meals with zero single-use plastics to over 35 million passengers annually. The adoption of plant-based meal options has also increased, catering to the growing number of health-conscious travelers, which reached 5 million in 2023. The aviation sector's expansion, marked by the opening of the Red Sea International Airport, is enhancing in-flight catering opportunities. This new hub expects to handle 1 million passengers in its first year, increasing demand for high-quality catering services. Additionally, the surge in business travel, with over 1.2 million business visas issued in 2023, necessitates premium in-flight dining experiences, contributing to market growth.

Catering companies in the B2B catering services market are responding with innovative solutions. GreenSky Catering invested US$25 million in a state-of-the-art facility focusing on sustainable food production, capable of preparing 100,000 meals daily. Collaborations with local farmers have increased, with airlines sourcing ingredients from over 800 organic farms across the country. These efforts not only boost the in-flight catering market but also align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 sustainability goals.

Personalized Nutrition Trends Elevate Healthcare Industry’s lucrative to great extent

The healthcare sector's B2B catering services market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant momentum in 2023 due to trends in personalized nutrition. Hospitals are increasingly focusing on patient-specific dietary plans, with over 300 medical facilities adopting personalized meal programs. This shift addresses the needs of 4 million patients admitted annually, enhancing recovery through tailored nutrition. Advancements in medical technology, such as the integration of nutrigenomics, allow for diet plans based on genetic profiles, benefiting over 50,000 patients with chronic diseases in 2023. The rise of private healthcare providers, increasing to 200 institutions, has intensified competition, prompting a focus on high-quality catering services as a differentiator. This has led to a demand for caterers skilled in clinical nutrition, with over 1,500 certified professionals employed in the sector.

Moreover, the government's emphasis on healthcare, with an allocated budget of US$180 billion in 2023, is expanding hospital capacities and enhancing facilities. The introduction of telehealth services reaching 15 million consultations has extended catering needs to home care patients. Catering companies like HealthFirst Services are capitalizing on this trend, delivering 10,000 specialized meals daily to patients outside hospital settings, thereby broadening the market scope.

Western Region: The Powerhouse of Saudi Arabia's B2B Catering Market

The Western Region of Saudi Arabia, including cities like Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah, is emerging as a prominent contributor to the B2B catering services market in 2023. This region is a focal point for religious tourism, with Makkah and Madinah hosting over 20 million pilgrims annually for Hajj and Umrah. The massive influx necessitates extensive catering services, leading to the establishment of over 700 catering companies specialized in large-scale operations. Economic developments in Jeddah, the commercial hub with a population of 4.8 million, further bolster the region's catering market. The Jeddah Islamic Port, handling 65% of Saudi Arabia's imports, facilitates trade and attracts businesses, leading to over 1,500 corporate events in 2023. The King Abdullah Economic City has drawn investments exceeding US$100 billion, with new industries requiring catering for an estimated 350,000 workers.

Infrastructure projects in the Saudi Arabia B2B catering services market like the Haramain High-Speed Railway, connecting Makkah and Madinah, have improved logistics, enhancing the efficiency of catering services. The government's investment of US$30 billion in hospitality and tourism in the region has led to 300 new hotels and 150 event venues, all demanding high-quality catering services. Additionally, international events like the Red Sea Film Festival, attracting 40,000 visitors, underscore the region's significance in the B2B catering market. These factors collectively position the Western Region as a powerhouse driving the industry's growth in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia B2B Catering Services Market Major Players:

Algosaibi Services Co ltd

Al Tamimi

Unique Catering

Nesma United

Saudi Airlines Catering Company

Gulf Catering Company

Saudi Catering & Contracting Company (SCCC)

Gulf Mahmal Support Services Company

Zamil Operations and Maintenance

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Contract Catering

Non-Contract Catering

By Contract length

Short Term (>1Year)

Medium Term (1Year)

Long Term (<1 Year)

By Services

Corporate Catering

Conference and Convention Catering

Boardroom Catering

Trade Show and Expo Catering

Construction Site Catering

Hospital Cafeteria Services

In-Flight Catering

Religious Retreats and Events Catering

Concession Catering

Government and Defense Catering

Others

By End User

Government

Corporate

Oil and Gas

Defence

Construction

Religious Sites

Healthcare

Educational Institution

Tourism

Others

