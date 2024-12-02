Compact E-Scooter Market Poised to Reach USD 852.9 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Mobility Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compact e-scooter market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 659.8 million in 2024. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, reaching approximately USD 852.9 million by 2034.

Compact e-scooters also referred to as portable e-scooters, are lightweight personal electric vehicles designed for short-distance travel. Powered by a battery-operated motor and featuring two wheels, these e-scooters offer a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

As an efficient option for last-mile transportation, compact e-scooters have gained significant popularity. They are often used in combination with other public transit systems, making them a practical choice for urban mobility. Increasing environmental awareness has further accelerated the adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions, boosting demand for compact e-scooters. By producing zero emissions during operation, these vehicles contribute to global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and address climate change.

“The rising awareness among e-bike enthusiasts about the high compatibility and affordability of these vehicles has fuelled the demand for compact e-scooters to a great extent.”

Aside from that, rising environmental concerns, in tandem with an increasing number of automobiles resulting in crowded cities battling traffic problems, in turn, driving the compact e-scooter market growth.

Furthermore, compact e-scooter market trends and forecast is fostered by rapid modernization, such as increasing charging stations across commercial infrastructures like urban centres, shopping malls, etc., rising the use of compact e-scooters for short-distance transportation.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Compact E-Scooter Market:

Rising Environmental Awareness : Increasing concern about air pollution and climate change has led to greater adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions like compact e-scooters, which produce zero emissions during operation.

: Increasing concern about air pollution and climate change has led to greater adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions like compact e-scooters, which produce zero emissions during operation. Demand for Sustainable Mobility : As cities focus on reducing carbon footprints, compact e-scooters provide a sustainable alternative to traditional vehicles for short-distance and last-mile travel.

: As cities focus on reducing carbon footprints, compact e-scooters provide a sustainable alternative to traditional vehicles for short-distance and last-mile travel. Urbanization and Traffic Congestion : Growing urban populations and worsening traffic congestion have fueled demand for compact and efficient personal transportation options.

: Growing urban populations and worsening traffic congestion have fueled demand for compact and efficient personal transportation options. Cost-Effectiveness : Compact e-scooters offer a lower total cost of ownership compared to fuel-powered vehicles, with reduced maintenance and operating costs being key advantages.

: Compact e-scooters offer a lower total cost of ownership compared to fuel-powered vehicles, with reduced maintenance and operating costs being key advantages. Integration with Public Transportation : The ease of combining e-scooters with public transit systems makes them ideal for commuters seeking seamless, multi-modal transportation solutions.

: The ease of combining e-scooters with public transit systems makes them ideal for commuters seeking seamless, multi-modal transportation solutions. Technological Advancements : Innovations in battery technology, lightweight materials, and smart connectivity features enhance the performance, portability, and user experience of compact e-scooters.

: Innovations in battery technology, lightweight materials, and smart connectivity features enhance the performance, portability, and user experience of compact e-scooters. Government Support and Incentives : Policies promoting electric vehicles (EVs), such as subsidies, tax benefits, and investment in charging infrastructure, have positively impacted the compact e-scooter market.

: Policies promoting electric vehicles (EVs), such as subsidies, tax benefits, and investment in charging infrastructure, have positively impacted the compact e-scooter market. Consumer Preferences for Convenience: Compact e-scooters' portability and ease of storage appeal to consumers seeking practical and hassle-free transportation options for short trips.

“The compact e-scooter market is poised for steady growth as urban commuters increasingly prioritize sustainability and convenience. With their zero-emission operation and ability to navigate congested city streets, e-scooters present a practical solution for last-mile transportation. However, addressing challenges like battery range and regulatory inconsistencies will be key to sustaining this growth. As governments and consumers shift towards eco-friendly options, compact e-scooters are set to play a crucial role in the future of urban mobility.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

What are the Key Compact E-Scooter Market Dynamics?

The higher demand for compact e-scooters can be credited to the incorporation of advanced technologies and smart features in compact electric scooters is capturing the attention of consumers.

Among the features are a safe driving mode and a maximum speed limiter. These scooters can be driven by children over the age of eight, according to compact e-scooter manufacturers.

However, the size and specifications of the scooters may vary depending on the age group.

Sales of compact e-scooters are on the surge as customers prefer compact e-scooters as they are environmentally friendly, compact in size, cost-effective, light in weight, and fuel-efficient.

Vehicles that run on gasoline, diesel, or natural gas emit harmful gases such as carbon dioxide, which pollute the atmosphere.

The growing concern about air pollution and consumer preference for environmentally friendly vehicles is expected to drive the compact e-scooter market growth during the forecast period.

Electric scooter adoption is causing a stir among electric vehicle manufacturers.





Key Takeaways for the Compact E-Scooter Market:

Market Valuation and Growth : The compact e-scooter market is projected to reach USD 659.8 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 2.6% to achieve USD 852.9 million by 2034.

: Eco-Friendly Transportation Demand : Increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the need to reduce carbon footprints are driving the adoption of zero-emission compact e-scooters.

: Rising Urbanization : Urban areas facing traffic congestion and pollution challenges are turning to compact e-scooters as an efficient last-mile transportation solution.

: Cost and Convenience : Compact e-scooters offer a cost-effective alternative to conventional vehicles, with benefits like low operational costs, portability, and easy storage.

: Integration with Public Transit : These e-scooters are often used in conjunction with public transportation, appealing to commuters seeking seamless and flexible travel options.

: Technological Innovations : Advances in battery technology, connectivity features, and lightweight designs enhance the performance and appeal of compact e-scooters.

: Government Initiatives : Supportive policies, subsidies, and investments in EV infrastructure are fostering market growth and promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions.

: Consumer Shift : Growing preferences for sustainable, efficient, and portable personal transportation are further fueling demand for compact e-scooters globally.

:

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 3.9% China 2.9% Spain 2% France 1.8% Italy 1.7%

How is the Compact E-Scooter Market Categorized?

The compact e-scooter market is segmented by type into a unicycle, two wheel, and three wheels.

By load variation, the market is categorized into below 40 KG, 40 to 80 KG, 80 to 100 KG, and above 100 KG.

Based on battery type, sealed lead acid battery, lithium-ion battery, others are various segments in the compact e-scooter market.

During the forecast period, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its dependability and efficiency.

The market, based on voltage, is segmented into 24 V, 36 V, 48 V, above 48 V

OEM, e-commerce, and others are various segments under the distribution channel.

And by age, the market is segmented into below 20 years, 20 to 30 years, and above 30 years.

Due to the increasing trend of riding these bikes to work, the adult segment accounts for the largest compact e-scooter market share.

These scooters are becoming increasingly common on American and European streets, and the same have recently gained popularity among adults as they are environmentally friendly, affordable, and safer.

During the forecast period, the children segment is also expected to grow rapidly as the majority of manufacturers claim that children over the age of eight can use these electric scooters, contributing to the overall compact e-scooter market size.

Competition Outlook

Companies are also focusing on product innovation amid the rising demand for e-scooters. Shifts in consumer preferences, imposition of various mandates by governments, and innovations in technology play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the market.

The emergence of ride-sharing services has further intensified competition in the industry. To address this challenge, businesses can start collaborating with ride-hailing companies to expand their reach and provide an integrated transportation experience.

Compact e-scooters can be easily integrated with smart city initiatives implemented by government authorities worldwide. They align well with the goal of providing a seamless and sustainable transportation experience while reducing their overall carbon footprint.

Manufacturers in the industry are consistently upgrading their product line-ups and integrating unique technologies in their e-scooters to stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Key players are collaborating with urban mobility platforms and partnering with government authorities to drive innovation in their product portfolio and promote their products to a wide audience. Businesses are aligning their production processes with sustainability requirements, thereby positioning themselves as the prominent players in the industry.

Industry Updates

In November 2023, Shimizu, a personal mobility company headquartered in Tokyo, announced the launch of the Arma e-scooter, an innovation that is considered to be the world’s most compact and lightweight folding e-scooter.

In September 2023, Honda, headquartered in Tokyo, unveiled its new mini and compact electric scooter with a suitcase-style design, MotoCompacto, for last-mile mobility.

In September 2023, Dynamic Scooter, headquartered in Quebec, announced the launch of a Model B e-scooter. It is a game-changing foldable e-scooter that is redefining urban commuting.



Leading Compact E-scooter Brands

Honda Motor Company

Mahindra Mahindra

Bajaj Auto

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Xiaomi

Ather Energy

Yamaha Motor Company

Ampere Vehicles

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Niu Technologies

Hero Electric Vehicles

TVS Motor Company

SegwayNinebot

Hero MotoCorp

Okinawa Autotech



Regional Analysis of the Compact E-Scooter Market:

North America : Increasing adoption in urban areas due to rising environmental awareness and supportive policies promoting electric vehicles.

: Europe : Strong market presence driven by eco-conscious consumers, extensive charging infrastructure, and government subsidies for sustainable transportation.

: Asia-Pacific : Rapid urbanization, dense population, and growing environmental concerns make this region a significant contributor to market growth, with countries like China and India leading in adoption.

: Latin America : Emerging interest in compact e-scooters supported by urban mobility challenges and an increasing focus on green transportation solutions.

: Middle East and Africa : Gradual adoption due to infrastructure limitations but growing interest in urban centers aiming to modernize transportation systems.

:

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

By product type, the market is segmented into foldable (unicycle, two wheel, and three wheel), non-foldable (two wheel, and three wheel).

By Age:

By age, the industry is divided into below 20 years, 20 to 30 years, and above 30 years.

By Speed Variants:

Based on speed variants, the industry is segmented into low-speed (under 25 km/h), and high-speed (25+ km/h).

By Power Type:

By power type, low-power (below 250w), mid-power (250w - 500w), and high-power (above 500w).

By Sales Channel:

Based on sales channel, the industry is segmented into direct sales, and indirect sales (distributor/retailer, and online).

By Region:

Information about key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für kompakte E-Scooter soll im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 659,8 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen. Im Prognosezeitraum dürfte er mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 2,6 % wachsen und bis 2034 einen Wert von etwa 852,9 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen.

Kompakte E-Scooter, auch tragbare E-Scooter genannt, sind leichte persönliche Elektrofahrzeuge, die für Kurzstreckenfahrten konzipiert sind. Angetrieben von einem batteriebetriebenen Motor und mit zwei Rädern sind diese E-Scooter eine nachhaltige Alternative zu herkömmlichen Fahrzeugen, die mit fossilen Brennstoffen betrieben werden.

Kompakte E-Scooter erfreuen sich als effiziente Option für den Transport auf der letzten Meile zunehmender Beliebtheit. Sie werden häufig in Kombination mit anderen öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln eingesetzt und sind daher eine praktische Wahl für die städtische Mobilität. Das zunehmende Umweltbewusstsein hat die Einführung umweltfreundlicher Transportlösungen weiter beschleunigt und die Nachfrage nach kompakten E-Scootern erhöht. Da diese Fahrzeuge während des Betriebs keine Emissionen erzeugen, tragen sie zu den weltweiten Bemühungen bei, den CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren und den Klimawandel zu bekämpfen.

Schlüsselfaktoren für das Wachstum auf dem Markt für kompakte E-Scooter:

Steigendes Umweltbewusstsein : Die zunehmende Besorgnis über Luftverschmutzung und Klimawandel hat zu einer stärkeren Nutzung umweltfreundlicher Transportlösungen wie kompakter E-Scooter geführt, die während des Betriebs keinerlei Emissionen erzeugen.

: Die zunehmende Besorgnis über Luftverschmutzung und Klimawandel hat zu einer stärkeren Nutzung umweltfreundlicher Transportlösungen wie kompakter E-Scooter geführt, die während des Betriebs keinerlei Emissionen erzeugen. Nachfrage nach nachhaltiger Mobilität : Da Städte ihren Schwerpunkt auf die Reduzierung ihres CO2-Fußabdrucks legen, bieten kompakte E-Scooter eine nachhaltige Alternative zu herkömmlichen Fahrzeugen für Kurzstrecken und die letzte Meile.

: Da Städte ihren Schwerpunkt auf die Reduzierung ihres CO2-Fußabdrucks legen, bieten kompakte E-Scooter eine nachhaltige Alternative zu herkömmlichen Fahrzeugen für Kurzstrecken und die letzte Meile. Urbanisierung und Verkehrsstaus : Die wachsende Stadtbevölkerung und die zunehmende Verkehrsüberlastung haben die Nachfrage nach kompakten und effizienten Möglichkeiten der persönlichen Fortbewegung erhöht.

: Die wachsende Stadtbevölkerung und die zunehmende Verkehrsüberlastung haben die Nachfrage nach kompakten und effizienten Möglichkeiten der persönlichen Fortbewegung erhöht. Kosteneffizienz : Kompakte E-Scooter weisen im Vergleich zu Fahrzeugen mit Kraftstoffbetrieb geringere Gesamtbetriebskosten auf, wobei die geringeren Wartungs- und Betriebskosten die wichtigsten Vorteile darstellen.

: Kompakte E-Scooter weisen im Vergleich zu Fahrzeugen mit Kraftstoffbetrieb geringere Gesamtbetriebskosten auf, wobei die geringeren Wartungs- und Betriebskosten die wichtigsten Vorteile darstellen. Integration in den öffentlichen Nahverkehr : Da sich E-Scooter problemlos in öffentliche Nahverkehrssysteme integrieren lassen, sind sie ideal für Pendler, die nach nahtlosen, multimodalen Transportlösungen suchen.

: Da sich E-Scooter problemlos in öffentliche Nahverkehrssysteme integrieren lassen, sind sie ideal für Pendler, die nach nahtlosen, multimodalen Transportlösungen suchen. Technologische Fortschritte : Innovationen in der Batterietechnologie, bei Leichtmaterialien und intelligenten Konnektivitätsfunktionen verbessern die Leistung, Tragbarkeit und das Benutzererlebnis kompakter E-Scooter.

: Innovationen in der Batterietechnologie, bei Leichtmaterialien und intelligenten Konnektivitätsfunktionen verbessern die Leistung, Tragbarkeit und das Benutzererlebnis kompakter E-Scooter. Staatliche Unterstützung und Anreize : Maßnahmen zur Förderung von Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs), wie Subventionen, Steuererleichterungen und Investitionen in die Ladeinfrastruktur, haben sich positiv auf den Markt für kompakte E-Scooter ausgewirkt.

: Maßnahmen zur Förderung von Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs), wie Subventionen, Steuererleichterungen und Investitionen in die Ladeinfrastruktur, haben sich positiv auf den Markt für kompakte E-Scooter ausgewirkt. Verbraucher bevorzugen Bequemlichkeit : Die Tragbarkeit und einfache Lagerung kompakter E-Scooter sprechen Verbraucher an, die nach praktischen und problemlosen Transportmöglichkeiten für kurze Fahrten suchen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse für den Markt für kompakte E-Scooter:

Marktbewertung und Wachstum : Der Markt für kompakte E-Scooter soll im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 659,8 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen und mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 2,6 % auf 852,9 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen.

: Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Transportmitteln : Das zunehmende Umweltbewusstsein und die Notwendigkeit, den CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren, führen zur Einführung emissionsfreier, kompakter E-Scooter.

: Zunehmende Urbanisierung : Städtische Gebiete, die mit Verkehrsstaus und Umweltverschmutzung zu kämpfen haben, greifen zunehmend auf kompakte E-Scooter als effiziente Transportlösung für die letzte Meile zurück.

: Kosten und Komfort : Kompakte E-Scooter bieten eine kostengünstige Alternative zu herkömmlichen Fahrzeugen und bieten Vorteile wie niedrige Betriebskosten, Tragbarkeit und einfache Lagerung.

: Integration mit dem öffentlichen Nahverkehr : Diese E-Scooter werden oft in Verbindung mit öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln genutzt und sind für Pendler interessant, die nach nahtlosen und flexiblen Reisemöglichkeiten suchen.

: Technologische Innovationen : Fortschritte in der Batterietechnologie, bei Konnektivitätsfunktionen und im Leichtbaudesign verbessern die Leistung und Attraktivität kompakter E-Scooter.

: Regierungsinitiativen : Unterstützende politische Maßnahmen, Subventionen und Investitionen in die Infrastruktur für Elektrofahrzeuge fördern das Marktwachstum und die Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher Transportlösungen.

: Verbraucherverschiebung : Die wachsende Vorliebe für nachhaltige, effiziente und tragbare persönliche Fortbewegungsmittel treibt die weltweite Nachfrage nach kompakten E-Scootern weiter an.

:

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 Indien 3,9% China 2,9% Spanien 2% Frankreich 1,8% Italien 1,7%

Herausforderungen für den Markt für kompakte E-Scooter:

Begrenzte Batteriereichweite : Kompakte E-Scooter verfügen häufig über eine eingeschränkte Reichweite und sind daher für Fahrten über längere Distanzen ungeeignet. Dies schreckt möglicherweise Benutzer ab, die nach erweiterten Mobilitätsoptionen suchen.

: Hohe Anschaffungskosten : Trotz geringerer Betriebskosten bleiben die Anschaffungskosten kompakter E-Scooter für viele Verbraucher ein Hindernis, insbesondere in preissensiblen Märkten.

: Infrastruktureinschränkungen : Der Mangel an geeigneten Ladestationen und speziellen E-Scooter-Spuren erschwert in vielen Regionen die breite Akzeptanz und bequeme Nutzung.

: Haltbarkeitsprobleme : Häufiger Gebrauch im städtischen Umfeld und die Belastung durch unterschiedliche Witterungsbedingungen können die Lebensdauer und Zuverlässigkeit kompakter E-Scooter beeinträchtigen.

: Sicherheitsbedenken : Begrenzte Sicherheitsfunktionen sowie fehlende Vorschriften oder Richtlinien zur richtigen Verwendung geben Anlass zur Sorge hinsichtlich Unfällen und Benutzerschutz.

: Regulatorische Herausforderungen : Inkonsistente Regelungen in den einzelnen Regionen zur Nutzung, Zulassung und Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung von E-Scootern stellen für Hersteller und Nutzer gleichermaßen Hürden dar.

: Konkurrenz durch Alternativen : Der Markt ist einem starken Wettbewerb durch andere persönliche Mobilitätslösungen wie Fahrräder, größere E-Scooter und gemeinschaftlich genutzte Mobilitätsdienste ausgesetzt.

: Öffentliche Wahrnehmung : Die negative Wahrnehmung, dass E-Scooter den öffentlichen Raum verstopfen oder unsicher seien, könnte das Marktwachstum in bestimmten Regionen bremsen.

: Wartung und Reparatur : Ein eingeschränkter Zugang zu Ersatzteilen und Reparatureinrichtungen kann insbesondere in Schwellenmärkten das Verbrauchervertrauen und die Akzeptanz verringern.

: Nachhaltigkeitsbedenken : Obwohl die Industrie als umweltfreundlich vermarktet wird, könnten Fragen zur Batterieentsorgung und zu den Produktionsprozessen die Nachhaltigkeitsansprüche der Branche in Frage stellen.

:

Wettbewerbsausblick

Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren der Branche zählen Xiaomi Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Segway, Megawheel, GOTRAX und Shenzhen Lezway Technologies. Die Hersteller investieren zunehmend in Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten, um die Leistung und Akkulaufzeit kompakter E-Scooter zu verbessern.

Angesichts der steigenden Nachfrage nach E-Scootern konzentrieren sich die Unternehmen auch auf Produktinnovationen. Veränderungen der Verbraucherpräferenzen, die Auferlegung verschiedener Auflagen durch Regierungen und technologische Innovationen spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Gestaltung der Marktdynamik.

Das Aufkommen von Mitfahrdiensten hat den Wettbewerb in der Branche weiter verschärft. Um dieser Herausforderung zu begegnen, können Unternehmen mit Mitfahrunternehmen zusammenarbeiten, um ihre Reichweite zu erweitern und ein integriertes Transporterlebnis zu bieten.

Kompakte E-Scooter lassen sich problemlos in Smart-City -Initiativen integrieren, die von Regierungsbehörden weltweit umgesetzt werden. Sie passen gut zum Ziel, ein nahtloses und nachhaltiges Transporterlebnis zu bieten und gleichzeitig ihren gesamten CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren.

Um in diesem Wettbewerbsumfeld die Nase vorn zu behalten, erweitern die Hersteller der Branche kontinuierlich ihre Produktpalette und integrieren einzigartige Technologien in ihre E-Scooter.

Wichtige Akteure kooperieren mit urbanen Mobilitätsplattformen und arbeiten mit Regierungsbehörden zusammen, um Innovationen in ihrem Produktportfolio voranzutreiben und ihre Produkte einem breiten Publikum vorzustellen. Unternehmen richten ihre Produktionsprozesse an Nachhaltigkeitsanforderungen aus und positionieren sich so als führende Akteure der Branche.

Branchen-Updates

Im November 2023 kündigte Shimizu, ein Unternehmen für persönliche Mobilität mit Hauptsitz in Tokio, die Einführung des E-Scooters Arma an, einer Innovation, die als der kompakteste und leichteste faltbare E-Scooter der Welt gilt.

Im September 2023 stellte Honda mit Hauptsitz in Tokio seinen neuen Mini- und Kompakt-Elektroroller im Kofferdesign, MotoCompacto, für die Mobilität auf der letzten Meile vor.

Im September 2023 kündigte Dynamic Scooter mit Sitz in Quebec die Markteinführung eines E-Scooters Modell B an. Dabei handelt es sich um einen bahnbrechenden faltbaren E-Scooter, der das Pendeln in der Stadt neu definiert.



Führende Marken für kompakte E-Scooter

Honda Motor Company

Mahindra Mahindra

Bajaj Auto

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Xiaomi

Ather Energie

Yamaha Motor Company

Ampere Fahrzeuge

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Niu-Technologien

Hero Elektrofahrzeuge

TVS Motor Company

SegwayNinebot

Hero MotoCorp

Okinawa Autotechnik



Regionale Analyse des Marktes für kompakte E-Scooter:

Nordamerika : Zunehmende Verbreitung in städtischen Gebieten aufgrund steigenden Umweltbewusstseins und unterstützender politischer Maßnahmen zur Förderung von Elektrofahrzeugen.

: Europa : Starke Marktpräsenz dank umweltbewusster Verbraucher, umfassender Ladeinfrastruktur und staatlicher Förderung nachhaltiger Fortbewegungsmittel.

: Asien-Pazifik : Aufgrund der raschen Urbanisierung, der hohen Bevölkerungsdichte und der wachsenden Umweltbedenken trägt diese Region maßgeblich zum Marktwachstum bei, wobei Länder wie China und Indien bei der Einführung dieser Technologien führend sind.

: Lateinamerika : Das wachsende Interesse an kompakten E-Scootern wird durch die Herausforderungen der urbanen Mobilität und einen zunehmenden Fokus auf umweltfreundliche Transportlösungen unterstützt.

: Naher Osten und Afrika : Aufgrund von Infrastruktureinschränkungen erfolgt die Einführung schrittweise, jedoch mit zunehmendem Interesse in Stadtzentren, die ihre Verkehrssysteme modernisieren möchten.

:

Wichtige Segmente des Marktberichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Nach Produkttyp ist der Markt in faltbare (Einräder, Zweiräder und Dreiräder) und nicht faltbare (Zweiräder und Dreiräder) unterteilt.

Nach Alter:

Nach Alter wird die Branche in unter 20 Jahre, 20 bis 30 Jahre und über 30 Jahre unterteilt.

Nach Geschwindigkeitsvarianten:

Basierend auf den Geschwindigkeitsvarianten ist die Branche in Niedriggeschwindigkeitsfahrzeuge (unter 25 km/h) und Hochgeschwindigkeitsfahrzeuge (über 25 km/h) segmentiert.

Nach Leistungstyp:

Nach Leistungsart: Niedrige Leistung (unter 250 W), mittlere Leistung (250 W – 500 W) und hohe Leistung (über 500 W).

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Basierend auf dem Vertriebskanal ist die Branche in Direktvertrieb und indirekten Vertrieb (Händler/Einzelhändler und Online) segmentiert.

Nach Region:

Es werden Informationen zu wichtigen Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Ostasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas gegeben.

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

