Snowflake, Vicor Corporation, Blue Ridge Bankshares, and Amplitude Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR), Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS), and Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL).

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Snowflake against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Snowflake holding shares before 2021, you may have standing to hold Snowflake harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The Snowflake class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake’s products and services; (ii) Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to its initial public offering (“IPO”) that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake’s revenue and profit margins; (iii) as a result, Snowflake’s customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts’ terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; and (iv) consequently, Snowflake’s product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated leading up to and during the Class Period.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Vicor Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder Vicor, continuously holding your shares since April 26, 2023, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The securities class action lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false and/or materially misleading impression that Vicor had secured a significant deal for its H100 product that, according to analysts, was Nvidia Corporation. These statements proved incorrect when first, on October 24, 2023, Vicor conspicuously failed to discuss the deal and then later, on February 22, 2024, when the Company issued a press release announcing its end of year earnings and flagged a sharp reversal in new contracts and sales. From an intra-class period high of nearly $100/share, Vicor's stock price has fallen approximately 60%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Blue Ridge Bankshares holding shares before March 10, 2023, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Blue Ridge Bankshares. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.’s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Amplitude, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Amplitude holding shares before September 21, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Amplitude. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; and (ii) the rapid acceleration in Amplitude’s second quarter of 2021 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the Class Period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace.

