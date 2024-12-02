Brink’s Announces Guillermo Peschard Mijares as EVP and President, Brink’s Latin America (LATAM) 

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions (DRS), and ATM managed services (AMS), today announced that Guillermo Peschard Mijares will be appointed executive vice president and president of Brink’s Latin America (LATAM), effective December 2, 2024. Peschard will join the executive leadership team and report to Mark Eubanks, president and chief executive officer.

Peschard joins Brink’s from PepsiCo where he served as senior vice president of Global Strategic Cost Transformation and previously as chief strategy and transformation officer for their Latin American business. Prior to PepsiCo, he worked at Walmart Mexico and Central America where he was GM & SVP of their Financial Services business and served as Chairman of the Board of Banco Walmart.

“Guillermo’s proven track record of guiding global organizations through transformative growth, operational excellence, and strategic innovation will be an immense benefit to Brink's as we continue our transformation,” said Eubanks. “His reputation for building and leading world-class teams, for improving customer value propositions to drive profitable growth, and for establishing strategic partnerships that deliver sustained shareholder value will be beneficial to both our Latin American business and the broader organization.”

“I’m excited to join Brink’s as we continue building secure commerce solutions for our customers across Latin America,” said Peschard. “The region is ripe with opportunity, and I look forward to improving our operational excellence, in partnership with our customers and employees, to strengthen the Brink’s business for the future."

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Media Relations

469.549.6555